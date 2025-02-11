America's kids are still behind in reading and math. These schools are defying the trend

Annie Ma And Jocelyn Gecker
·6 min read

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Math is the subject sixth grader Harmoni Knight finds hardest, but that's changing.

In-class tutors and “data chats” at her middle school in Compton, California, have made a dramatic difference, the 11-year-old said. She proudly pulled up a performance tracker at a tutoring session last week, displaying a column of perfect 100% scores on all her weekly quizzes from January.

Since the pandemic first shuttered American classrooms, schools have poured federal and local relief money into interventions like the ones in Harmoni's classroom, hoping to help students catch up academically following COVID-19 disruptions.

But a new analysis of state and national test scores shows the average student remains half a grade level behind pre-pandemic achievement in both reading and math. In reading, especially, students are even further behind than they were in 2022, the analysis shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compton is an outlier, making some of the biggest two-year gains in both subjects among high-poverty districts. And there are other bright spots, along with evidence that interventions like tutoring and summer programs are working.

The Education Recovery Scorecard analysis by researchers at Harvard, Stanford and Dartmouth allows year-to-year comparisons across states and districts, providing the most comprehensive picture yet of how American students are performing since COVID-19 first disrupted learning.

The most recent data is based on tests taken in spring 2024. By then, the worst of the pandemic was long past, but schools were dealing still with a mental health crisis and high absenteeism — not to mention students who'd had crucial learning interrupted.

“The losses are not just due to what happened during the 2020 to 2021 school year, but the aftershocks that have hit schools in the years since,” said Tom Kane, a Harvard economist who worked on the scorecard.

In some cases, the analysis shows school districts are struggling, even though their students may have posted decent results on state tests. That’s because each state adopts its own assessments, and those aren’t comparable to each other. Those differences can make it impossible to tell whether students are performing better because of their progress, or whether those shifts are because the tests themselves are changing, or the state has lowered its standards for proficiency. For example, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Florida seem to have relaxed their proficiency cutoff in math and reading in the last two years, Kane said, citing the analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scorecard accounts for differing state tests and provides one national standard.

Higher-income districts have made significantly more progress than lower-income districts, with the top 10% of high-income districts four times more likely to have recovered in both math and reading compared with the poorest 10%. And recovery within districts remains divided by race and class, especially in math scores. Test score gaps grew by both race and income.

“The pandemic has not only driven test scores down, but that decline masks a pernicious inequality that has grown during the pandemic,” said Sean Reardon, a Stanford sociologist who worked on the scorecard. “Not only are districts serving more Black and Hispanic students falling further behind, but even within those districts, Black and Hispanic students are falling further behind their white districtmates.”

Tutors in class, after school and on Saturdays

Still, many of the districts that outperformed the country serve predominantly low-income students or students of color, and their interventions offer best practices for other districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Compton, the district responded to the pandemic by hiring over 250 tutors that specialize in math, reading and students learning English. Certain classes are staffed with multiple tutors to assist teachers. And schools offer tutoring before, during and after school, plus “Saturday School” and summer programs for the district’s 17,000 students, said Superintendent Darin Brawley.

The district also now conducts dyslexia screenings in all elementary schools.

The low-income school district near downtown Los Angeles, with a student body that is 84% Latino and 14% Black, now has a graduation rate of 93%, compared with 58% when Brawley took the job in 2012.

Harmoni, the sixth grader, said tutoring has helped her grasp concepts and given her more confidence in math. She has “data chats” with her math specialist that are part performance review, part pep talk.

“Looking at my data, it kind of disappoints me” when the numbers are low, said Harmoni. “But it makes me realize I can do better in the future, and also now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brawley said he’s proud of the district's latest test scores, but not content.

“Truth be told, I wasn’t happy,” he said. “Even though we gained, and we celebrate the gains, at the end of the day we all know that we can do better.”

That could be more difficult in coming years. Federal pandemic relief money has ended; many schools used it for programs like tutoring. Going forward, schools must prioritize interventions that worked. Districts that spent federal money on increased instructional time, either through tutoring or summer school, saw a return on that investment, Kane and Reardon said.

Brawley said Compton hopes to maintain its tutoring programs using other funding sources. “The question is, at what scale?”

Elsewhere in the country, reading levels have continued to decline, despite a movement in many states to emphasize phonics and the “ science of reading.” So Reardon and Kane called for an evaluation of the mixed results for insights into the best ways to teach kids to read. Schools also must engage parents and tell them when their kids are behind, the researchers said.

And schools must continue to work with community groups to improve students' attendance, they said. The scorecard identified a relationship between high absenteeism and learning struggles.

Tutors also help with attendance

In the District of Columbia, an intensive tutoring program helped with both academics and attendance, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said. In the scorecard analysis, the District of Columbia ranked first among states for gains in both math and reading between 2022 and 2024, after its math recovery had fallen toward the bottom of the list.

Pandemic-relief money funded the tutoring, along with a system of identifying and targeting support at students in greatest need. The district also hired program managers who helped maximize time for tutoring within the school day, Ferebee said.

Students who received tutoring were more likely to be engaged with school, Ferebee said, both from increased confidence and because they had a relationship with another trusted adult.

Students expressed that “I'm more confident in math because I'm being validated by another adult,” Ferebee said. "That validation goes a long way, not only with attendance, but a student feeling like they are ready to learn and are capable.”

Even now that federal pandemic relief money has ended, Ferebee said many of the investments the district made will have lasting impact, including the money spent on teacher training and curriculum development in literacy.

Christina Grant, the District of Columbia's superintendent of education until 2024, said she's hopeful to see the evidence emerging on what's made a difference in student achievement.

“We cannot afford to not have hope. These are our students. They did not cause the pandemic,” Grant said. “The growing concern is ensuring that we can ... see ourselves to the other side.”

___

Sharon Lurye contributed from New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Annie Ma And Jocelyn Gecker, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mom Loses Lawsuit Against School District Which Banned Her from Volunteering After Learning She Works on OnlyFans

    Victoria Triece, 33, of Florida, claimed her children's school district violated her rights by prohibiting her from volunteering at school activities

  • McGill University planning to cut budget by $45M, slash up to 500 jobs

    McGill University says it needs to cut $45 million from its 2025-26 budget to eliminate operating deficits over the next three years, following a series of setbacks that have made costs surpass revenue.The following two budgets will have to be cut by $16 million and $14 million, respectively. The school predicts that without cuts, its deficit could balloon to $194 million by 2028. The university said in a town hall with students and staff over the weekend that the cuts could lead to up to 500 la

  • 'I miss my school': BBC launches programme for children in war zones

    The BBC World Service has launched an Arabic edition of its award-winning educational programme Dars.

  • Can 'snake tag' keep kids from getting lost in Calgary's full schools? These educators think so

    At an after-school program in a Calgary elementary school, it isn't obvious young children are being taught to stay safe and out of trouble.For two hours on a Monday afternoon, these grade 4 to 6 kids do deep breathing exercises. They play games in the gym, pick out books to give to younger kids and write nice messages in them.There's a deeper purpose to this work: the students are being taught tools to resist negative influences later in life. It's an issue former teacher and principal Lorraine

  • Judge tosses opera singer's lawsuit against the University of Michigan over firing

    DETROIT (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday by an acclaimed opera singer who sued the University of Michigan over his firing for what the school deemed sexual misconduct.

  • Trump's education chief comes from the boardroom, not the classroom. Backers say that's her strength

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda McMahon once described herself as an outsider stepping into the world of education, a business leader with an “inquiring mind” who would challenge the status quo and demand more for students.

  • There are wait lists to get into carpenter school at this union training centre in Sudbury

    See inside the training centre at the Carpenter's Union Local 2486 in the Azilda area of Greater Sudbury, one of the only places to learn the trade in northern Ontario.

  • The Sheshatshiu Innu School expansion includes a new Innu culture and language classroom

    Sheshatshiu Innu School hosted a grand opening of its expanded facilities. Staff, students, elders and community members were there for the ribbon cutting. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)Students, staff, elders and community members lined the halls of Sheshatshiu Innu School this week for the grand opening of two new wings."This is a huge, huge help for our students and our community," said Kanani Davis, the CEO of Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education, also known as the Innu Education School Board."We've

  • Donald Trump Throws A Super Fit At Taylor Swift In ‘Unforgiving’ Post-Game Rant

    The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.

  • Matt Damon & David Beckham Beer Commercial Officially Wins The Super Bowl

    David Beckham and Matt Damon's Super Bowl commercial with Stella Artois officially won the night. The hilarious ad was even directed by Ben Affleck.

  • Prince Harry Appears to Shade Trump After His Meghan Markle Comments

    Prince Harry appeared to up the ante in his simmering feud with Donald Trump Sunday, making a fire-breathing speech to open the Invictus Games in Canada in which he said the competitors' “courage, values and humanity” deserved special respect at a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.” Traditionally, members of the royal family avoid all mentions of global affairs lest they risk being seen to interfere in politics, let

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Executive Order ‘Banning Black People From Halftime’ After Super Bowl LIX

    The ABC host was blown away by Kendrick Lamar's halftime show The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Executive Order ‘Banning Black People From Halftime’ After Super Bowl LIX appeared first on TheWrap.

  • People Are Reacting To Rising Grocery Prices Under The Trump Administration In The Pettiest Way Possible

    "Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."

  • The Shocking Questions Trump Admin Is Asking Job Candidates

    An explosive report by the Washington Post alleges that the Trump’s administration is weeding out candidates for top intelligence and law enforcement jobs by asking if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an “inside job” and if the 2020 election was “stolen.” Those looking to apply to top national security positions with the administration are allegedly facing additional questions that test their loyalty to Trump. These questions seem quite tailored to determine candidates’ inclinations on the president’

  • Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs target a deeper issue - but risk job losses and higher prices

    Aluminium, on the other hand, is a wonder material we use with wild abandon these days. According to the US Geological Survey, America's "net import reliance ratio" for aluminium is close to 50%, implying it is deeply dependent on imports to satisfy demand among its companies. At least part of the idea behind tariffs is to bring some production back to the US, but imposing them will have consequences.

  • ‘Whoa, Whoa, Whoa!’: Trump’s High Approval Rating Stuns CNN’s Harry Enten

    CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten has been left stunned by President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings in his second stint at the White House. The senior data reporter noticed that Trump’s approval numbers for his first three weeks were much higher than those during his first term, the New York Post reported. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Entire first term. Just 11 days, Donald Trump had a net positive approval rating” during his first term, Enten said during a segment of Monday’s CNN News Central with co-

  • Man dies of asthma attack after inhaler cost skyrockets to more than $500

    Cole Schmidtknecht expected to pay $66.86 for a three-month supply of his preventative asthma inhalers in January 2024 when he went to his Walgreens pharmacy in Appleton, Wisconsin. The pharmacy allegedly told him his insurance no longer covered the medication, so he would have to pay the full cost. The bill: $539.19, according to a recently filed lawsuit.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Schmidtknecht, 22, couldn’t aff

  • ‘You Are the Government’: Noem Called Out for Trashing ‘Trust’ in Own Administration

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

  • Ex-Brampton fire captain gets life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years for killing wife

    A former Brampton fire captain has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years for killing his wife in January 2023, an Ontario judge has ruled.James Schwalm, a former fire captain with the Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, pleaded guilty last June to second-degree murder in the death of his wife Ashley Schwalm.Schwalm showed no emotion in the prisoner's box Monday, as Ontario Superior Court Justice Michelle Fuerst delivered the sentence in a Barrie courtroom. Some