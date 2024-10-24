America's known oldest person Elizabeth Francis dead at 116: 'A Houstonian icon'

Texas resident Elizabeth Francis, the oldest known living person in America, has died.

The supercentenarian was 115.

"We are saddened to report the passing of Ms. Elizabeth Francis," according to LongeviQuest, an organization that monitors and tracks the oldest people in the world. "Ms. Elizabeth was a Houstonian icon and a cherished member of the community."

At the time of her death, Francis was the third-oldest known living person in the world, the organization reported, and among the 21st longest-lived people in U.S. history.

Francis’ primary caregiver and granddaughter Ethel Harrison previously told the Washington Post her mother celebrated her 115th birthday in July with a large, floral-covered sheet cake in vanilla cream.

Elizabeth Francis with her daughter Dorothy Williams (L) and her granddaughter Ethel Harrison (C).

Born in 1909 in Louisiana, Francis lived with her daughter Dorothy Williams in their Houston home before her death.

Following her mother's death, she and her five siblings were sent to different homes and Francis ended up in Houston, where she was raised by her aunt.

Francis gave birth to Williams in 1928, raised her as a single mother and operated a coffee shop in Houston. She ran the business for nearly two decades 20 years, retiring in 1975.

Francis' secret to living a long life

Francis previously credited her longevity to her faith in God, speaking her mind and eating whatever she wanted. She only began requiring a wheelchair for mobility when she was almost 108.

“If the Good Lord gave it to you, use it. Speak your mind, don’t hold your tongue," she said, citing her best advice last year.

She previously said she did not smoke or drink, except for the occasional glass of wine.

Elizabeth Francis sister lived to 106

Francis was not the only relative in her family to live well past 100. Her older sibling Bertha Johnson died at age 106 until 2011, according to LongeviQuest, making them "one of the oldest sibling pairs."

Francis became the oldest living person in the U.S in February, following the death of Edie Ceccarelli of California, who died Feb. 22 at 116, according to LongeviQuest.

Who is America's oldest known living person?

America's oldest living person per the organization is now Naomi Whitehead, born on Sept. 26, 1910. As of Thursday she was 114.

Who is the world's oldest living person?

As of Thursday, 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka of Japan was the world's oldest known living person. She was born May 23, 1908.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oldest living person in America Elizabeth Francis dies at 116