“America's Next Top Model” Star Claims 'a Girl Fainted Every Week' on Show

sarahbhartshorne/Instagram; The CW Sarah Hartshorne (left) and pictured on 'America's Next Top Model' (right)

An American’s Next Top Model alum is speaking out about the harsh conditions she allegedly faced on the show.

Sarah Hartshorne, who completed on season 9 of the reality series in 2007, claimed she was mistreated on the hit show hosted by Tyra Banks during the Nov. 19 finale of the Vice TV docuseries, Dark Side of Reality TV.

"A girl fainted every week," she alleged. "They warned us. They were like, 'Don't lock your knees.'"

Hartshorne, who joined the show as a plus size model, initially thought her peers were fainting because of their "skinny" weight until she experienced a dizzy spell herself.

She recalled that the elimination days were "the longest, hardest days" on set. The content creator claimed they would sometimes start filming around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and the day wouldn't wrap "until like 3 a.m.”

sarahbhartshorne/Instagram Sarah Hartshorne

Hartshorne had a tearful elimination in the eighth episode of the season after the judges claimed she had lost too much weight during the competition and no longer appeared as a plus size model.

"The reason that I was losing weight was that I was stressed," she alleged in the docuseries. "But also that I was trying to save money because we weren't getting paid, and so I was trying to only eat very little and very cheap food."

Looking back, Hartshorne said she felt "super sad" and "did cry a lot" after losing the competition, but ultimately had a difficult time deciphering her emotions.

A representative for Banks did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Sarah Hartshorne attends Darrelle Revis' birthday party at Greenhouse on July 28, 2009 in New York City.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Post, the model also said the alleged mistreatment she experienced on the show was intentional. "Production kept us in the dark about almost everything because they wanted to keep us on edge. Us being confused, tired, stressed, sleep-deprived and hungry just made for better TV,” she claimed at the time.

Hartshorne alleged: "We never knew where we were going at any given time. They would transport us from place to place in a windowless van and we’d have to face every situation totally clueless and out of sorts."

The model is now preparing to release a book about her time on the show titled You Wanna Be on Top: A Memoir of Makeovers, Manipulation, and Not Becoming America's Next Top Model, which is set to hit the shelves on July 8, 2025.