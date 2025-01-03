America's surgeon general calls for cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages

Just like labels on cigarettes, America's top doctor is now calling for cancer risk warnings on alcohol after a report cites studies linking alcoholic beverages to more than a half-dozen malignancies, including breast cancer.

On Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a new Surgeon General’s Advisory on Alcohol and Cancer Risk, outlining the direct link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity. And according to the report released by Murthy's office it increases the risk for at least seven types of cancer.

In a post on X, Murthy wrote alcohol contributes to about 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the U.S., a number greater than the 13,500 alcohol-related traffic crashes each year in the nation.

"While scientific evidence for this connection has been growing over the past four decades, less than half of Americans recognize it as a risk factor for cancer," Murthy's office released in a statement. "This advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm.”

United State Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a new advisory on alcohol and cancer risk, on Jan. 3, 2025, outlining the direct link between the two.

What 7 cancers does the report link to alcohol?

The advisory includes a series of recommendations, including updating the existing surgeon general’s health warning label on alcohol-containing beverages to now include cancer risk - similar to the label on cigarettes.

Dr. Vivek Murthy is the U.S. surgeon general.

In addition, the advisory calls for a reassessment of the guideline limits for alcohol consumption to account for risk of cancer, and it advises people to be aware of the ties between drinking alcohol and the increased cancer risk when considering if they should drink, or how much to drink.

Murthy is calling on Congress to act to update the labels to include an increased risk of the following cancers linked to alcohol consumption:

Breast

Colon

Throat

Liver

Voice box

Esophagus

Mouth

NEW: Today, I’m releasing a Surgeon General’s Advisory on the causal link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk. Alcohol is the 3rd leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., contributing to about 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths each year. pic.twitter.com/sKTlPAZlFw — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 3, 2025

Only Congress can mandate new warning labels Murthy recommended, a move that ultimately need backing from the incoming administration.

President Elect Donald Trump previously said he does not drink while Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, said he has been sober for more than four decades.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

