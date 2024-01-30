Ames is a 49ers town, thanks to former Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy

The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea