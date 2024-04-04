Amid rapid growth, North Manatee County plans for first hospital
Not too long ago, the typical landscape in North Manatee County featured sprawling green land, much of it home to livestock. But drive through that area today. You'll see the area is growing and growing fast. "From the time that we moved in, it's been booming. Yeah, definitely. There's a lot of people, a lot of building going on. It's gonna be a big community," said Sue Ann Resnick, who moved to the area two years ago from Michigan.