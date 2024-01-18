Amid rise in polls, California Republican Steve Garvey makes homeless-related visit to Sacramento

Wearing a suit, tie and sneakers, former professional baseball player Steve Garvey walked past tents, tarps and trash bags Wednesday afternoon near downtown Sacramento.

Garvey, a Republican candidate for one of California’s U.S. Senate seats, was on a tour of 12th Street, by a Salvation Army, with former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness.

The duo stopped to listen to a small group of unhoused people.

“Anybody that likes living like this, something’s wrong with them,” said Eric Wright, 56. “You get used to it though,” Wright added, saying he’s been unhoused since 2006.

Lavell Wright sat nearby.

“We just deserve a chance like everybody else,” he said.

Garvey, 75, crouched down to address the men. He pledged that “he would be a loud voice” for them when he becomes the state’s next Senator.

Garvey was making what was the latest in a series of homeless-related campaign stops in California cities. And the visit came as the former Los Angeles Dodger and San Diego Padre’s polling numbers are on the rise ahead of a debate in Los Angeles on Monday.

“Today, we listened to the homeless,” he told a group of reporters after the brief tour. “They don’t want to live here. They want a warm shelter.” He called for greater accountability for how homeless-related money is spent.

When asked what the federal and state government could do better, Garvey did not provide specifics. He said he would “find that out” before adding: “In a federal position like U.S. Senate you can get those answers. On that stage, on that platform, I’ll get answers.”

Garvey’s chances of getting there have increased in recent months. In a poll released Jan. 12 by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, he received 13% of support from likely voters for the March 5 Primary Election.

That put him in third place, behind U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter in the race to fill the seat previously held by Dianne Feinstein.

In August, Garvey was only at 7%. Name recognition is likely aiding his rise.

He played in 19 seasons in the Major Leagues, earning a National League Most Valuable Player award and winning a World Series title. He was named an All Star 10 times and the former first baseman’s slick defensive skills also earned him a Gold Glove award in four consecutive years.

Still, Garvey faces tough odds. Although he could finish in the top two of the primary, a win in November would be a major upset. There are about twice as many registered Democrats in the state as there are Republicans.

As Garvey was talking to unhoused people, Richard Montoya, who owns a door business nearby, made a plea to reporters. He said he wanted city leaders to clear tents from 12th Street because it was affecting his business “big time.”

Told it was Garvey making the rounds, Montoya replied: “Oh, that’s what this is? Oh yeah, he’s a joke. Sorry dude but you are.”

Later Montoya was more favorable, saying he seems “like a good guy.”

After voting Republican for many years, Montoya said he now chooses who he thinks is best when filling out his ballot.

As of Wednesday, he was leaning towards Schiff.