Amir Khan opens up on move to Dubai after gunpoint robbery in east London: 'It's so much safer here'

Amir Khan has opened up about moving his family to Dubai, claiming it's “much safer” than the UK.

The 38-year-old boxing champion, who decided to leave Britain after being a victim of a gunpoint robbery in east London three years ago, reflected on how his life had changed since the move.

Speaking to The Sun from the United Arab Emirates, Khan suggested his new home was so safe that he didn’t have to worry about leaving his car doors open.

"Look, I can walk around wearing anything, doing anything,” the retired sportsman said.

He told the outlet: "I can leave my car door open, it's just so much safer here. I think the law is much more strict, I think people like us need that.”

The father-of-three made it clear he wasn’t interested in getting into fights and altercations with people in public.

"I don't need that in my life - I'm a retired fighter. I've been fighting all my life, there's no point starting fights on the streets or getting into problems,” he added.

Dante Campbell and Ahmed Bana were convicted over the robbery (Met Police/ES composite)

Khan, who also retired from professional sport in 2022, shares three kids, Lamaisah, Alayan, and Muhammad Zaviyar with his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

His recent remarks came several years after he was dramatically robbed at gunpoint in Leyton, which was partially why he decided to emigrate from the UK.

In April 2022, an armed man approached Khan and his wife after they left a restaurant, demanding he hand over a £70,000 watch.

Police eventually identified 20-year-old Dante Campbell and 25-year-old Ahmed Bana as the assailants, both of whom pleaded guilty and were later convicted over the robbery.

Bana was jailed for nine years and eight months. Campbell was locked up for seven years and nine months.

“Look, it is what it is, the law always catches up on you,” Khan added, saying that he eventually got his watch back.

It wasn’t the first time that the former fighter had faced a terrifying attack in the UK, having previously fought off thieves in 2012, too. It was alleged at the time that the men were trying to steal the light-welterweight world champion’s Range Rover.

In 2017, Khan was also involved in another altercation that was triggered by a road rage incident.

But it appears that the 2022 attack had been the final straw. While he maintains that he still “loves” the UK, fears for his safety has even prompted Khan to turn down invites to events.