Amish Family Hospitalized After Eating Toxic Wild Mushrooms

The family of 11, with ages ranging from 1 to 39 years old, has since been treated and released

getty Amish mother and her children walk alongside an Amish buggy on a road in Ohio

An Amish family in Pennsylvania was recently hospitalized after ingesting toxic mushrooms.

Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 announced a “mass casualty” incident in the 200 block of Burke Road in Peach Bottom Township via Facebook on Oct. 11.

“Units were advised that 11 people had ingested toxic mushrooms and were all ill. A total of 7 ALS and BLS units were dispatched from York, Lancaster, and Harford counties. 6 of them transported all 11 pediatric and adult patients to the hospital. Units cleared the scene in just over an hour,” the post read.

getty Forest mushrooms in the basket — stock image

PEOPLE reached out to the fire station, however, there were no new updates as of Wednesday, Oct. 16.

NBC affiliate WGAL of Lancaster, Pa., previously reported that the Amish family consisted of a man, a woman and nine children.

According to the outlet, one of the family members walked approximately a half mile to the nearest phone booth to call for help. Once first responders arrived, the family was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where they were treated and released.

getty An Amish person drives a buggy through the farmlands of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

The Amish family had picked the wild mushrooms themselves and consumed them after, NBC News reported, citing the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57.

Gregory Fantom, spokesperson for the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, told CNN that the mushrooms were from one of the family members who “found in the woods … and brought home for dinner.”

Their ages range from 1 to 39 years old, the fire department told the news outlet.

“Wild mushrooms should not be consumed unless identified by an expert; continued public health messaging about the potential dangers of poisonous mushroom ingestions is needed,” the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in March 2021.

Peach Bottom Township is located about 80 miles west of Philadelphia, and sits on Pennsylvania’s border with Maryland, per NBC News.



