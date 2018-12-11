AMLO's Next Target? Getting More Respect for Baseball in Mexico

(Bloomberg) -- It’s no secret that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is a huge baseball fan, frequently donning caps and jerseys of MLB teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. Now he wants to boost Mexicans’ passion for the game as part of an overall push to promote sports and physical activities in a country with a severe obesity problem.

Mexico will build baseball schools for youngsters as part of its sports development plan, Lopez Obrador said Tuesday morning at his daily press conference. The plan also includes the promotion of high performance sports to improve Mexico’s standing in international competitions, he said.

"We need to bolster sports a lot to face chronic illnesses such as diabetes," AMLO said. "It’s part of preventive medicine."

AMLO also said he will attend the inauguration of a new baseball stadium being built in Mexico City in March.

The newly inaugurated president turned down an invitation in October from the Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow, who grew up in Mexico, to attend a playoff game against the Dodgers saying that he had too much work to do during the transition period.

"The media used to say, ‘now let’s go to the sports section,’ but it was only one sport,” Lopez Obrador said in reference to soccer. "I expect now that all sports, including baseball, get more space."

