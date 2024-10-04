Amnesty group marks 50 years of action

Jenny Brabazon and Mike Medhurst are part of the Ipswich Amnesty group which has been running for 50 years [Jon Wright/BBC]

Volunteers who use the power of letters and postcards to help people imprisoned around the world are marking half a century of campaigning.

The Ipswich Amnesty group will hold a series of special events and fundraisers to honour the milestone.

Mike Medhurst, secretary of the group, said: "There are so many people around the world who are suffering in an unjust system.

"Amnesty just keeps this in the forefront of people's minds to save those who were prisoners of conscience disappearing and allowing governments to do what they want."

Ipswich Mayor Elango Elavalakan plants roses to mark the group's 50th anniversary thanksgiving service at the Unitarian Meeting House in July [Ipswich Amnesty Group]

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 10 million people and claims to be the world's largest grassroots human rights organisation.

Local groups take part in specific campaigns and appeals, such as writing letters to imprisoned people or their families.

Jenny Brabazon, chair of the Ipswich group, said: "Amnesty produces case files called 'urgent actions' with background on prisoners and other people who are victims of torture and injustice.

"Sometimes there is a template letter that you can just sign, sometimes they invite you to write your own.

"It's very important when people are locked up because they have criticised their governments and very often there are manufactured charges such as 'receiving money from abroad' or 'publishing false information' - or 'being a threat to national security' and you hear that all over the world."

The Amnesty symbol, of a candle surrounded with barbed wire, is used when the Ipswich group meet at the Friends Meeting House on Fonnereau Road [Jon Wright/BBC]

The Ipswich group has a network of around 50 people supporting its work.

There are also a groups in Bury St Edmunds, Diss, Norwich and Colchester.

Ms Brabazon added: "When prisoners are released they say how much it meant to them to know that they weren't forgotten.

"Their biggest fear is being forgotten, that nobody knows they are there, so when they receive them they are really hugely appreciative."

A card from the annual 'write for rights' appeal sending cards to those imprisoned [Ipswich Amnesty Group]

Mr Medhurst said: "When you look at the state of the world, it would be extremely easy to get to the point where you think it's not worth it.

"None of us have control over what happens within the world, the only thing we have control over is how we deal with it.

"We can write and try and make a difference, and if it makes a difference, it's fantastic."

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Elsewhere on the internet