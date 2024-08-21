Amnesty International accuses Government of ‘reheating’ old migration messaging

Will Durrant, PA Political Staff
·5 min read

A senior human rights activist has accused Whitehall of “reheating” old messaging after the Home Secretary announced a crackdown on organised immigration crime.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International’s refugee and migrant rights programme director, described Yvette Cooper’s new package as “dismaying”, and warned a “securitised” approach could put off genuine asylum seekers from crossing borders if they needed to.

Conservative shadow home secretary James Cleverly said he welcomed the Labour Government’s promise to pump more resource into the National Crime Agency (NCA), but urged ministers to be more ambitious with their plans to drive down cross-Channel migration.

Campsfield House Immigration Detention Centre, near Oxford
The Home Secretary committed to opening beds at immigration removals centres which had closed, including at Campsfield, near Oxford (Michael Stephens/PA)

Ms Cooper fronted plans unveiled on Wednesday to bolster the NCA with up to 100 new specialist intelligence officers to disrupt immigration gangs, and warned that the Home Office would target businesses and individuals who employed people who did not have the right to work in the UK.

Her department has also promised a “surge in enforcement and returns flights” to reach the highest rate of removals since 2018.

This announcement followed nine “successful returns flights in the last six weeks, including the largest-ever chartered return flight”.

According to the Home Office, the removal of failed asylum seekers had dropped 40% since 2010, the start of the Conservatives’ 14-year period in Government.

The Home Office also revealed NCA officials had around 70 active investigations into the highest-harm people-smuggling and trafficking groups.

Ms Cooper committed to open 290 beds at immigration removals centres which had closed down between 2015 and 2019 – at Campsfield near Oxford and Haslar in Gosport, Hampshire.

The PA news agency understands this is the first phase of a long-term plan to open a total of 1,000 beds across the two sites, a scheme which began under the previous Conservative administration.

“By increasing enforcement capabilities and returns, we will establish a system that is better controlled and managed, in place of the chaos that has blighted the system for far too long,” Ms Cooper said.

“We are taking strong and clear steps to boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced.”

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly
Shadow home secretary James Cleverly urged ministers to be more ambitious with their plans to drive down cross-Channel migration (Lucy North/PA)

But Mr Valdez-Symonds said: “It’s dismaying to see the new Government reheating the last government’s rhetoric over ‘border security’ and ‘smashing gangs’ even while neglecting the pressing need to provide safe asylum routes and a clear guarantee of asylum to refugees arriving here.

“People in urgent need – including those fleeing war and persecution in places like Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iran – will keep coming to the UK and other countries, and the Government needs to establish safe routes that reduce the perils of dangerous border crossings and the risk of exploitation by ruthless smuggling gangs.

“This ‘securitised’ approach to asylum and immigration will simply deter and punish many of the people most in need of crossing borders, people who are therefore often most vulnerable to criminal exploitation.”

Enver Solomon, of the Refugee Council, suggested most people whose asylum applications were rejected left the UK voluntarily, if they received returns support.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If you treat people with respect, humanity and support them to return, many more people return.

“Two-thirds of people who have their asylum claims rejected return voluntarily.”

Voluntary returns increased by 65% in the year ending March 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the Home Office.

Councillor Ian Middleton opposed the previous government’s bid to reopen the Campsfield House immigration removals centre near the edge of his Kidlington South division.

The Green Party councillor urged Oxfordshire County Council members to voice their opposition to the centre in 2022, and branded the scheme “cruel, ineffective, and (a) costly backwards step”.

Asked about Ms Cooper’s announcement, he told the PA news agency: “When it was operating previously as a detention centre, there were a number of incidents – riots, some suicides and there was a lot of disquiet about it.”

He added: “These people, I guess, they come here under very difficult circumstances, often they have been some of the people that have come across in small boats, which is not something you do on a whim – risk their lives, they’re looking to get away from oppression, war and, you know, terrible things in their own country.”

Mr Middleton said plans to speed up processing were “welcome”, so fewer people were left with questions about their immigration status.

Former home secretary and now Ms Cooper’s “shadow”, Mr Cleverly, said: “Labour clearly aren’t serious about tackling the people smugglers or stopping the boats.

“While more NCA resource and detention capacity is welcome, this is not nearly ambitious enough.

“Paired with their moves to cancel our deterrent (the plan to send asylum seekers who arrive in small boats to Rwanda), give an effective amnesty to thousands of illegal migrants, and failure to hire a head of their phantom border command, it doesn’t scratch the surface.”

Dr Peter Walsh, of Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, told the Today programme the plan to raise the rate of removals to the highest level since 2018 was “not a particularly high bar”.

He said: “If we look at enforced removals, last year there were 6,000 and in 2018 there were 9,000 – so this would require 3,000 more, a 50% increase, which sounds achievable.”

In the year ending March 2024, there were 7,016 enforced returns, an increase of 70% on the previous year (4,127).

Alp Mehmet, Migration Watch UK chairman, said: “The Home Secretary’s announcement amounts to no more than giving herself a goal of doing a better job of implementing her predecessor’s plan.

“A few more beds in existing detention centres and recruiting a hundred more staff doesn’t show huge commitment. The criminal gangs will be laughing themselves silly as their bank balances bulge.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Former Press Secretary Shows DNC A Troubling Text With Melania

    As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • DNC Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Scathing Supercut Aimed At His Newest Sore Spot

    The former president does not like being called this one word.

  • 7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention

    Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • Giuliani is no-show in court conference after not complying with subpoena

    Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April

  • Donald Trump Hints at Where Barron Is Headed to College

    Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered

  • Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention

    Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Speaks On Family History Of Dementia And Notes 'Warning Signs'

    Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.

  • Jasmine Crockett References Her Viral MTG Insult While Trashing Trump

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) flamed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in a speech which referenced a jaw-dropping insult she previously hurled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).“The question before us is: Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” Crockett said to cheers and applause from the audience in Chicago. “I hear alliterations are back in style.”The alliterative takedown recalled an explosive House Oversight Committe

  • Van Jones Says He Had ‘Spiritual’ Epiphany After Obama DNC Speeches

    CNN host Van Jones was completely blown away by Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been living in a “spiritual desert” until they spoke.After the former first lady’s address in Chicago, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said her speech was “probably the most effective, powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” Jones, who once served in the Obama administration, then upped the ante with praise that cast the event in quasi-re

  • Alex Jones Considers Leaving U.S., And Social Media Approves

    One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.

  • Was Obama Mocking Size of Trump’s Crowds or Something Else?

    Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin

  • An economic catastrophe is lurking beneath Russia’s GDP growth as Putin ‘throws everything into the fireplace’

    An economic catastrophe driven by the fundamental flaws in Russia's current strategy is looming large as Ukrainian forces fight on Russian soil.

  • What was revealed in videos found on the bodies of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

    Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region

  • Video shows Ukraine turning the tables on Russia by dropping glide bombs on its territory

    The commander of Ukraine's air force shared a video of a fighter jet dropping a French-made glide bomb on a Russian control center in Kursk.

  • Why didn't Teamsters President Sean O'Brien speak at the Democratic National Convention?

    O'Brien asked to speak at both the Democratic and Republican conventions but was noticeably absent from the Dems' deep bench of labor leaders Monday.

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • Trump Tries to Clarify That He and Vance ‘Are Extremely Normal People’

    The former president can't seem to get over Democrats calling him and his running mate "weird"

  • Ukraine attacks Moscow in one of largest ever drone attacks on the Russian capital

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked Moscow on Wednesday with at least 11 drones shot down by air defences in what Russian officials said was one of the biggest drone strikes on the capital since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. The war, largely a grinding artillery and drone battle across the fields, forests and villages of eastern Ukraine, escalated on Aug. 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers into Russia's western Kursk region. For months, Ukraine has also fought an increasingly damaging drone war against the refineries and airfields of the world's second largest oil exporter, though major drone attacks on the Moscow region - with a population of over 21 million - are rarer.

  • Zelensky hails vote to ban Russia-linked Orthodox Church

    Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a move welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky who said it would bolster Ukraine’s independence. Kyiv has been trying to curb religious and social links with Russia for years—a process that was accelerated by Moscow’s 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church endorsed. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead als