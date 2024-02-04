Amoore leads No. 17 Virginia Tech women over No. 24 North Carolina 70-61 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore hit a big 3-pointer in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 assists and No. 17 Virginia Tech rallied last in a 70-61 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday.

The Hokies (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led the Tar Heels (16-8, 7-4) by a point in the extra period when Amoore buried a 3-pointer for a 61-57 lead. Matilda Ekh, who hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, hit another to push the lead to seven with 1:21 remaining and wrap up Virginia Tech's fifth straight win in the series.

Amoore made 6 of 21 shots with three 3-pointers on the way to her third double-double in the last four games and her sixth of the season for Virginia Tech. Elizabeth Kitley, the two-time conference player of the year, had 15 points on 7-for-21 shooting and 15 rebounds for her 14th double-double this season. Ekh scored 14 on 5-for-10 shooting with four 3-pointers.

Deja Kelly had 26 points to lead North Carolina, which was trying to open conference play at home with six straight wins for the first time since 2009. Kelly made just 6 of 24 shots with a 3-pointer, but was 13 of 14 at the free-throw line. Lexi Donarski had 12 points and Alyssa Ustby finished with 10 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for her 12th double-double of the season.

North Carolina missed its first seven shots, but Donarski sank a 3-pointer and back-to-back jumpers in a personal 7-0 run and the Tar Heels grabbed an 11-7 lead. Amoore, Kitley and Carleigh Wenzel all hit 3-pointers in the final 2:43 and Virginia Tech moved back in front 15-12 after one quarter.

Wenzel opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Virginia Tech built an eight-point lead. Kelly followed a layup with two free throws to get North Carolina within two points. Amoore scored with 54 seconds left and Ekh hit a jumper at the buzzer to send the Hokies into the locker room with a 26-20 lead.

The two teams began the fourth quarter tied at 39. Cayla King hit a 3-pointer to give Virginia Tech the lead. The Hokies led by four points three times in the period and three times North Carolina pulled even — the last when Ustby and Indya Nivar had the final two baskets to force overtime tied at 54.

Virginia Tech beat North Carolina on the road last season 61-59 on Kitley's basket at the buzzer.

It was North Carolina’s annual Play4Kay game with the Tar Heels wearing pink uniforms in support of the Kay Yow Cander Fund.

Virginia Tech travels to play No. 5 North Carolina State on Thursday. North Carolina travels to play Duke on Feb. 11.

