Amputee father bonds with son thanks to bionic arm

26-YEAR-OLD QUADRUPLE AMPUTEE DANNY FLORENCE, SAYING:

"When he's a bit older, and needs to fasten a zip on his coat, I should be able to do it, whereas I can't now."

Danny Florence says becoming a father is what pushed him to have a bionic arm fitted.

He's now 26 years old, having lost an arm and both his legs when he was just five due to meningitis.

26-YEAR-OLD QUADRUPLE AMPUTEE DANNY FLORENCE, SAYING:

"So I've only just got the hand and I'm learning kind of what different grips do. But in its current setting I should be able to bring my fingers down to make a fist sort of thing. And then when I raise it up, I can then bring this thumb in and then do the same to make a little grip between the fingers."

It's called the ''Hero Arm.''

Each one is custom-made using 3D printing and 3D scanning.

The manufacturer Open Bionics says having one made and fitted typically costs half the price of their nearest competitors.

Danny's hopes his Hero Arm will enable him to pick up a pen one day, and maybe even start drawing again.

26-YEAR-OLD QUADRUPLE AMPUTEE DANNY FLORENCE, SAYING:

"Not having a hand can not only cause you to be unable to do things, but it affects you up here (POINTS TO HEAD) as well, as does anything. But when you grow up and you watch all of your friends do stuff that you can't, you get very, very, very dark thoughts at times. So I'm just hoping that it stops people having to go through that, if they have the access to it."