Amtrak service resumes from Philadelphia to New Haven after power restored to train tracks

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service resumed Thursday from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, in time for the evening rush hour commute after power was restored to train tracks, the national rail service said.

A circuit breaker malfunction led to a widespread loss of power on the tracks between Penn Station in New York City and Union Station in Newark, New Jersey at around 3 p.m., according to Amtrak.

As a result, trains operating between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and New Haven's Union Station were temporarily suspended.

The agency said riders should still expect significant residual delays due to rail congestion.

Amtrack also said a brush fire east of Union Station in Newark, New Jersey, has been extinguished, and that the local fire department is clearing the scene, allowing trains to run but at restricted speeds.

Earlier Thursday, Amtrak warned on the social platform X that soaring temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays of up to a hour between noon and 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

The Associated Press

