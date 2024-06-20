Service restored to Amtrak, NJ Transit after earlier suspension

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut, resumed on Thursday evening after train service was suspended for over two hours as crews worked to restore power in the New York area, Amtrak said.

"Significant delays are anticipated due to rail congestion and single-tracking," Amtrak said in a statement to passengers after service was restored.

The outage included trains in and out of New York Penn Station, Amtrak said.

— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 20, 2024

New Jersey Transit resumed service of its trains into Penn Station after it also had to suspend service in the afternoon due to the Amtrak issue.

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed and is subject to up to 1 hour and 30-minute delays due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 20, 2024

An unrelated brush fire was impacting wire repairs, according to Amtrak and NJ Transit.

Compounding the service impacts caused by the Amtrak overhead wires, there is a significant brush fire in the vicinity of County Rd. that is impacting wire repairs. pic.twitter.com/yMBxDqH2fd — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 20, 2024

The outage was reported shortly after Amtrak warned that the extreme heat in the Northeast might force trains to slow down, causing up to one-hour delays. It was not immediately clear if the service suspension was caused by the heat.

High temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays of up to 60 minutes between the hours 12 noon and 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week. Check your train status for the most up-to-date information. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 20, 2024

