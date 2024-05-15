Amtrak train crashes into and kills man, South Carolina police say

A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was hit by an Amtrak train, according to the Florence Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to report of a pedestrian being hit by a train, police said in a news release.

The crash happened near the intersection of Pamplico Highway and Church Street, according to the release. That’s an area of Florence which is densely packed with fast food restaurants and retail businesses.

Officers found a victim near where the train stopped, and he had died at the scene, police said.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim, and said he might be homeless, WBTW reported.

No other injuries were reported among the train’s passengers or anyone else near the intersection.

Both the coroner’s office and the CSX Police Department are continuing to investigate the death, according to the release.