Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Connecticut, minor injuries reported

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 100 passengers crashed into the rear section of a tractor trailer in Connecticut on Friday morning, causing minor injuries to a train engineer and damaging warning equipment at the crossing, authorities said.

TV news video of the scene in North Haven showed heavy damage to the rear of the truck's trailer and an equipment pole with warning lights and a crossing arm.

The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. as train 471 was heading south to Norfolk, Virginia, from Springfield, Massachusetts, Amtrak officials said. The train with 97 passengers hit the truck at a crossing in an industrial area about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of New Haven.

“A tractor trailer unit carrying paper became delayed in traffic and was unable to clear the railroad crossing when an oncoming Amtrak train collided with the trailer,” the North Haven Fire Department said in a statement.

A train engineer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and none of the passengers were hurt, Amtrak officials said. The truck driver also was not injured.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Amtrak and local train service was suspended temporarily because of the crash. Amtrak said it was busing passengers on the train to another station.

Markings on the truck trailer showed the name of a Canadian company, Musket Transport. An employee in the company's safety department said he was aware of the crash but declined further comment.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Woman recounts harrowing rescue of driver from fiery wreck seconds before explosion

    A Newfoundland woman says she pulled a man covered in beer and blood from a car engulfed in flames Thursday night in Torbay, just seconds after the vehicle almost killed her.Laura Lee Grouchy was driving home with her sister, Sarahlee Grouchy, around 11 p.m. NT when a car blew past them, going well over the 50 km/h limit on the town's main road.She slammed on the brakes, she told CBC News on Friday, watching in horror as the car careened over the sidewalk and into an electrical pole."He just sta

  • Manhunt enters Day 3 as RCMP seek potential 'critical' witness to fatal shooting east of Calgary

    Police are looking to the public for help identifying a potentially "critical" witness to a fatal shooting Tuesday in a rural area east of Calgary as investigators head into Day 3 of a manhunt for two armed suspects. Around noon on Tuesday, two men were shot at a rural intersection in Rocky View County, just east of Calgary at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250.Colin Hough, a Rocky View County employee, was killed, his employer confirmed in a statement posted to its website. "Colin was a value

  • OC Transpo driver jailed for drinking on job

    An Ottawa public transit driver has been sentenced to jail time for impaired driving after hitting a concrete barrier and being found with cans of Mott's caesar and Budweiser while driving passengers last year.An agreed statement of facts negotiated as part of a plea agreement through his lawyer Paolo Giancaterino details how the man was caught drinking on the job after a dispatcher became suspicious. In giving her sentence on July 25, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey told the driver he had "breach

  • Driver who killed Calgary grandfather 'panicked' and fled, judge hears in guilty plea

    A young man who fatally hit a Calgary grandfather with his truck as the victim crossed a dark road late at night told police he "panicked" after striking the 59-year-old, a Calgary judge heard Wednesday during the driver's guilty plea. Mario Venturo, 59, died after he was struck by a truck driven by Seth Froese, 21, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of hit and run causing death Details of the incident come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by prosecutor Sheldon Ostopowich as pa

  • Woman from United States dead after highway crash in southeastern B.C.

    FIELD, B.C. — Police in southeastern British Columbia say one person is dead after a highway crash just outside the community of Field, B.C., near the Alberta boundary.

  • Acura Teases 'Segment Defying' Electric SUV Ahead of Monterey Reveal

    Acura has released a first glimpse of an future electric SUV concept that will debut at Monterey Car Week 2024. The EV may be a four-door crossover coupe.

  • China auto sales fall in July, while exports jump about 20% as automakers expand across the globe

    BANGKOK (AP) — Auto sales in China faltered in July, falling 5% from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Friday, although exports jumped about 20% as makers of electric vehicles expanded into global markets.

  • US auto safety agency seeks information from Tesla on fatal Cybertruck crash and fire in Texas

    DETROIT (AP) — Federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.

  • Tourists puzzled - as Porsche drives by on water

    Onlookers did a double take today (8 Aug) when they spotted a sporty Porsche car - cruising down a busy waterway. The yellow replica Porsche 993 Speedster was seen sailing through a swanky marina at Phuket, southern Thailand. The sports car turned heads as it cruised past million dollar luxury yachts at the Boat Lagoon seaside resort, popular with Brits. One onlooker, waiting for a ferry, said: "I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was looking at all the superyachts but this caught everyone’s attention." The real Porsche 993 Speedster is one of the world's rarest cars - with only two ever being produced.

  • 61-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by allegedly impaired driver: RNC

    A man was found fatally injured on the street in St. John's on Wednesday morning. Police say he was the victim of an impaired driver. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)A 61-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by an allegedly impaired driver in central St. John's Wednesday morning.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a press release Thursday the 37-year-old driver, a man from Fox Harbour, struck the pedestrian at Freshwater Road and Hamel Street around 10 a.m. NT.Police said the victim had

  • Toyota cuts 2024 global vehicle output forecast by 5%, Chubu Keizai newspaper reports

    Toyota Motor has downgraded its global vehicle production plan for the calendar year 2024 by about 5% due to output suspension at domestic factories, Chubu Keizai newspaper reported on Thursday. The Japanese automaker has told major suppliers its worldwide vehicle production is expected to be 9.8 million units, versus 10.3 million expected previously, the newspaper reported without citing sources. This is the first time Toyota's global car production for a calendar year is seen undershooting the previous year's level in four years, the newspaper reported.

  • Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport confirms cargo ship fire

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp said one of its cargo ships caught fire on Friday at China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, one of the world's busiest. Earlier, Chinese state media said an explosion was reported at the port and shockwaves were felt a kilometre away. Yang Ming Marine Transport said a fire occurred on board the YM Mobility while it was operating in the port.

  • How Ferruccio Lamborghini Built the Most Beautiful Car Ever Made

    According to legend, the Italian industrialist launched his supercar company after a fight with Enzo Ferrari.

  • Fares could rise after Calgary hailstorm forces airlines to cancel flights: experts

    Experts say airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging planes at WestJet and Flair Airlines and upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.

  • BMW recalling more than 100K vehicles for motor concern linked to overheating

    BMW is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles because of a motor defect that could result in overheating and, in “extreme” circumstances, increase the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement posted Thursday. If there is mechanical damage to the engine, it may not be able to start,…

  • Debby destroys roads in Jasper, floods streets in Bluffton. Here are the problem areas

    An overflowing creek in Ridgeland almost led to the evacuation of the Jasper County jail late Tuesday night, officials say.

  • CN Rail plans to officially end rail service from Enterprise to Hay River, N.W.T.

    CN Rail says it plans to officially end its rail service from Enterprise to Hay River, cutting off what territorial officials say is a key logistical section of railway and could further complicate the efforts to resupply rural N.W.T. communities."It has a tremendous effect on really some of the most vulnerable Indigenous communities in the North," Caroline Wawzonek, the N.W.T.'s infrastructure minister, told CBC. CN Rail has decided not to rebuild a critical 30 kilometers of railway that got da

  • China auto market hits milestone as EVs, hybrids make up half of July sales

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Half of all vehicles sold in China in July were either new pure electric vehicles (EV) or plug-in hybrids, industry data showed, a milestone that underscores how far the world's biggest auto market has leapt ahead of Western counterparts in EV adoption. Sales of so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) jumped 37% last month from the same period a year earlier, accounting for a record 50.7% of car sales, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed. NEV sales accounted for just 7% of total vehicle sales in China three years ago, but its heavy investments in EV supply chains have propelled the growth of domestic EV industry, leaving many established foreign brands scrambling to catch up.

  • Ford Just Unveiled E-Bikes Inspired by the Bronco and the Mustang

    The car company has teamed up with N+ on the electric rides.

  • Woman, child dead in Tuesday's B.C. highway crash involving six vehicles

    CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police in British Columbia's Fraser Valley say a woman and a child died in Tuesday's multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1.