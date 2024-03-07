Amtrak’s new Valley cars have gentler ride, easier access. They’re also affordable & green

Amtrak has debuted passenger cars with better access for disabled riders and a smoother journey for everyone.

The Venture coaches are being built for the San Joaquins line on a $132 million contract with the California Department of Transportation. It has five daily round trips between Bakersfield and Oakland and another branching to Sacramento.

The 49 new coaches will be on those six trains and on a second capital trip that Amtrak plans to restore in October. It was suspended amid the COVID-19 downturn in ridership.

One of the Venture train sets already is in service. The others will be announced between this month and the end of 2025.

That first use is on a southbound train that stops in Modesto at 9:56 a.m. and on a return trip arriving in Modesto at 8:03 p.m. The full timetable and reservations are at www.amtrak.com/san-joaquins-train.

Partners in the rail service gathered Tuesday to tour another set of cars as it sat at the maintenance complex in Stockton. They said train travel already is cheaper and less accident-prone than driving, and the new coaches make it even more appealing.

“We’re providing safer, more comfortable transportation in place of having to drive a car yourself,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said.

Sacramento plant builds the coaches

Caltrans used state and federal money to have the coaches built at the Siemens Mobility plant in Sacramento. The agency also subsidizes operating costs for Amtrak, a national network.

Photographed at the ACE Rail Maintenance Facility in Stockton, Calif., Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The Venture car features include:

Extra shock absorbers on the wheels to reduce vibration.

Wider aisles, helpful when people are carrying luggage, using wheelchairs or taking bicycles on board.

A faster electric lift for people who cannot climb the stairs into the coach from the station platform.

Access by wheelchair to all parts of a train, which has a single level of seats. Most of the current fleet is two-level, but disabled riders can reach only the bottom.





An easier transition between cars when riders are looking for open seats. The current “gangways” can be bumpy and loud.





Electronic message boards about the train’s progress and other information.

Power outlets at each seat for using laptops, smart phones and other devices.

Larger windows for riders who prefer to gaze at the scenery.

“It’s a momentous day for transportation in California,” said Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin, who oversees Caltrans. “These Venture rail cars are going to be a game-changer for transportation in our state.”

Passengers can bring their own food and drink, including alcohol. Amtrak decided against onboard sales because of the staffing cost.

Trains could someday hit 125 mph

Siemens is based in Germany and builds trains for use around the world. The Sacramento plant employs about 2,600 people.

Michael Cahill, president for rolling stock in North America, took part in the celebration of Amtrak’s new coaches. “These trains were designed with Californians in mind,” he said, “and they set a new standard for passenger travel with end-to-end accessibility.”

Amtrak can go no faster than 79 mph under federal rules because of the many roads crossing the tracks. Grade separations could allow up to 125 mph, but the service has no plans for that multibillion-dollar investment for now.

The new Venture cars nonetheless are built to withstand 125 mph if that era ever arrives, Cahill said. That speed is possible also on the Siemens locomotives that pull the coaches, a separate recent purchase by Caltrans.

Speakers also noted the climate benefits of rail: Trains have far lower emissions than if everyone took private cars. And the stations could encourage high-density housing within an easy walk.

The Valley service is overseen by the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, with a board of elected officials along the route. It is chaired by Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume, who was on hand for the Venture car launch.

“It still has that new train smell,” he said.

Amtrak could feed into high-speed rail

The Oakland-Bakersfield route has 15 stations. The Valley stops along the way are Stockton, Modesto, Denair, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Hanford, Corcoran and Wasco.

Amtrak’s one train to Sacramento arrives at 11:35 p.m. — not very convenient. The one to be restored in October will get there in the late morning. It has been tricky to plan because of freight traffic on the tracks. The branch also has a Lodi stop.

Amtrak has funding to add two more capital round trips as soon as 2026, using a less busy freight corridor. The stations will be in Stockton, west of Lodi, and Elk Grove, Sacramento City College, Midtown, Old North Sacramento and Natomas.

The stations will be shared by a northern extension of the Altamont Corridor Express. It runs on weekdays between Stockton and San Jose, mainly for commuters to the Bay Area. ACE also will have a southern branch, reaching Ceres in 2026, Turlock in 2029 and Merced in 2030.

ACE and Amtrak have about $1.8 billion in state and federal funding for the expansions. They are designed to connect in Merced with the first leg of California’s high-speed rail system, to Bakersfield at up to 220 mph. That much-debated project still needs at least $8.3 billion to finish construction on the segment.

