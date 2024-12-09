Amy Adams Gets Candid About How She Changed After Welcoming Daughter Aviana: 'No More Energy for Anything but Honesty'

Amy Adams took a whole new approach to life after welcoming her daughter Aviana.

As a guest on the Monday, Dec. 9 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, 50, opened up about how she changed after becoming a mom to daughter Aviana, 14, whom she shares with her husband, Darren Le Gallo.

"I think my awareness of how much I changed just took time, because I was trying so hard to please others and trying so hard to just do everything that I could and be everything to everybody all the time," Adams begins.

"I think it just exhausted myself," she continues, "And at some point, I had no more energy for anything but honesty."

"At some point I was able to speak the truth and to really ask for what I needed, communicate that maybe I don't have it all under control and maybe I need a little bit more support than I thought I did. Because I, like I said, I changed," she adds.

The actress says she also spent time "reorganizing priorities and learning new types of communication," as well as "really being present and enjoying each moment with this beautiful being in front of me."

Looking back on her mindset as a new mom, Adams admits she may have taken life a little too seriously. Especially now that Aviana is a teenager, she says, "I would give anything to go back and rock her."

"I'm like, why didn't I let my daughter finger paint all over the room? What would have been the big deal?" she quips. "I mean, it would have created a lot of work for me, but aside from that. Like why didn't I eat like a dog with her?"

She continues to refer to her latest film Nightbitch, sharing, "I'm a pretty laid back person, but even watching this, I was like, 'Why didn't I get in touch more with my feral self? Why was I so concerned that, like, she was wearing matching socks?' Who cares?"

"It's just a lot of time spent on things that weren't as important as the connection, you know. And I think that's the most important thing," she adds.

