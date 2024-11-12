Amy Adams Once Turned Down 'Very Dirty' The Lonely Island Song on “SNL” Over “Enchanted” Fanbase: It'd Be 'Scarring'

"I can't do that," the actress told the comedy trio during her 2008 hosting gig

Disney Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock Amy Adams in 'Enchanted'

Amy Adams once turned down a "very dirty" Saturday Night Live skit.

On the Nov. 4 episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Andy Samberg revealed that he pitched Adams, 50, a raunchy sketch during her 2008 hosting gig but she turned it down because she had recently starred in the Disney family musical movie Enchanted.

"I’m not gonna go into great detail about it but it was a song that would have been a duet with me and Amy Adams, and it was very dirty," Samberg, 46, recalled.

Donna Ward/Getty Images Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island in 2000

Describing the premise, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum explained, "It was basically like we were both really old and we were having a picnic and one of us gets stung by a scorpion. And then, I’m dying or something and the one lament on my deathbed is that we didn’t explore things more sexually in our life. And it’s this huge up anthem about that."

But when the comedy trio – consisting of Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer – described the musical skit to Adams, she politely declined.

"We played the beginning of it for her and read a bunch of the lyrics. She thought it was very funny and she was so nice, as always," Samberg said before adding, "We love Amy, she’s a genius."

Ultimately, Adams told them that she did not want to do the sketch because of her young fanbase.

Samberg recalled: "She was like, 'That’s really funny. I can’t do that. Little girls are so obsessed with Enchanted right now. They will find this and it will be scarring for them. I just can’t mix that right now.'"

Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in 2007's 'Enchanted'

The musical number was replaced with a digital short called "Hero Song," which follows Samberg as an aspiring superhero who saves Adams' character from being robbed.

On the day they shot the sketch, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum realized that Adams made the right choice in refusing to do the original idea.

"When we went out to shoot 'Hero Song,' within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up. The look on the little girl’s face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, 'Oh, she was so right,'" he said. "And it was very instructive for me. It’s not something I even ever thought about in our line of work, you know what I mean? Like, she actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously. And I remember being really impressed by that."

Cindy Ord/Getty Amy Adams at the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2024

Samberg went on to say that, at the time, YouTube was starting to grow as a platform and the digital short would’ve likely been "accidentally" discovered by younger fans who were wanting to "watch everything with Amy Adams" because of their love for Enchanted.

Adams is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy horror movie Nightbitch, directed and written by Taccone’s wife Marielle Heller.

Taccone, 47, gave Adams a shout-out for her performance in the movie during the podcast episode, saying she’s "f---ing amazing in it."

The actress, who also starred in the 2022 sequel to Enchanted called Disenchanted, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how her latest role resonates with her.

"I'm naturally a bit more of like a, I don't know, what you call earthy person," she said. "So though I enjoy the fun and the festivity of getting dolled up, I kind of like being in my natural state, stepping into the role of a mom who sort of just went off the rails."

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.