Amy Dowden makes triumphant return to Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has triumphantly returned to performing in the competition for the first time following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer, 34, appeared on the pre-recorded show on Saturday evening, following a mastectomy and chemotherapy leaving her with “no evidence of disease” following tests.

She found a lump the day before her honeymoon with husband, professional dancer Ben Jones, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in the 2023 series of Strictly.

In an emotional routine, the pre-recorded episode showed her dressed in pink and circled by other dancers in black and grey, while performing to a medley of Dua Lipa’s Training Season and Jungle’s Keep Moving.

Her group number ended with a hug between her and fellow professionals, as well as being lifted into the air by the other dancers.

Before the airing, Dowden wrote on Instagram on Saturday: “Tonight I return to @bbcstrictly doing what I love most DANCING with these talented souls.

“A big thank you to the entire Strictly family on and off the dance floor for all your support through everything and to (Jason Gilkison) for choreographing this beautiful number for my return.”

She also praised Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec for making her “feel confident”.

Dowden added: “It was so special as I had my husband and family in the audience. Their first time watching me dance again! So grateful to everyone and excited for the months ahead. #whatadifferenceayearmakes.”

Strictly choreographer Gilkison wrote: “So so proud of you my darling.

“An absolute honour to create this for you xxx.”

Dowden has documented her journey undergoing cancer treatment after seeing the impact on others of her documentary discussing her Crohn’s disease and how it had helped her “accept” her own condition for the “first time ever”.