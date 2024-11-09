Amy Dowden ‘so proud’ as she marks one year since finishing chemotherapy

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has marked one year since finishing chemotherapy treatment in an emotional post to social media thanking “those around me who are there for the good, the bad and the ugly”.

The Welsh dancer, 34, missed out on having a celebrity dance partner on the BBC One show last year amid her treatment for stage three breast cancer.

In September, she returned for the 20th anniversary series where she was partnered with JLS singer JB Gill until she pulled out of the competition earlier in the month following an “insufficiency stress fracture” on her shin.

Reflecting on the past year, Dowden said she felt “so proud” of what she has achieved and shared a video to Instagram that showed a clip from the day she rung a bell signalling her last round of treatment on November 9 2023.

She said: “Since 09.11.2023 I made a promise to myself that I’d always go grab life, what @nicknacklou (Nicky Newman) taught me.”

Ms Newman posted about her experience with incurable breast cancer and died last year.

“At the time I didn’t know what was ahead, awaiting tests and I guess the hardest part yet the long recovery from what chemo and surgery does to you,” Dowden said.

“I was a ‘new’ me but deep inside found I had zero confidence. Even until late spring I wasn’t sure I had the confidence to dance again.

“I just didn’t feel like me. But I’m so glad I pushed through because it’s what has made me truly happy again.

“Although today I’m not celebrating how I imagined and so wanted to.

“I’ve made myself look back on the last year and feel so proud of all I have achieved, and what I would have told the struggling Amy back last December and January what was ahead.

“But importantly I’m alive and living life to the full.”

Dowden also thanked the doctors and nurses who continue to help her and breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, as well as podcaster Giovanna Fletcher “who ultimately got me checking and saved my life”.

“Yes, life throws many bumps along the way but I’m ensuring these bumps teach me and push me to become better, don’t get bitter get better”, she said.

“I’m also lucky to have those around me who are there for the good, the bad and the ugly. You all know who you are and I love you endlessly.

“I’ll keep pushing, keep dreaming and make sure I go grab life in every way possible!”.

Amy Dowden and JB Gill (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Dowden had completed a CoppaFeel! trek with Fletcher before she began to check her breasts, finding a lump months later on the day before she went on her honeymoon with fellow dancer Ben Jones.

The Caerphilly-born dancer, who joined Strictly in 2017, announced her diagnosis in May 2023.

Since her diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy and chemotherapy, the dancer has raised awareness for breast cancer and in 2023 posted regular treatment updates on her social media platforms.

She was paired with singer Gill on this year’s series of Strictly prior to an injury that led her to pull out.

Gill is now partnered with professional dancer Lauren Oakley and the pair first danced together during icons week after Dowden skipped the performance following a health scare that had forced her to miss the previous Sunday’s results programme.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for Strictly said Dowden would miss competing on the rest of the series while she “focuses on her recovery following a foot injury”.

Dowden told ITV programme Lorraine on Thursday that she had hoped to mark one year since ending her chemotherapy on the Strictly live show where she was due to perform the samba with Gill.