Amy Dowden reveals she originally turned down Strictly

Professional dancer Amy Dowden has revealed a little-known fact about her Strictly Come Dancing career, explaining she initially turned down the job.

Appearing on The One Show on August 20 to promote her memoir Dancing in the Rain, which will be released on September 5, Dowden discussed her Strictly beginnings with hosts Alex Jones and Gabby Logan.

Speaking about her book, the hosts quizzed Dowden on why she said no to Strictly at first, with the dancer agreeing with Jones that "there was a good reason for it".

"You getting the Strictly job and turning it down..." Jones began, to which Dowden replied, "I know."

"I'm the first-ever professional dancer to do that, but look, it all worked out in the end, and you have to read the book to find out why," she continued.

"I should've done Strictly in 2016, but I did join in 2017," she then clarified.

Dowden will return to Strictly this upcoming season after she took a break to receive treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Her journey after her diagnosis is at the centre of a new documentary titled Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, set to air on BBC One on August 26.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spinoff Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.



