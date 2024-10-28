Amy Dowden taken to hospital during Strictly show

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was taken to hospital after collapsing backstage during Saturday night's main show.

An ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on Saturday when the dancer began feeling unwell.

Dowden returned to the Strictly line-up in 2024, having missed the previous series after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

A spokesperson for the dancer said the ambulance "was called as a precaution" and that she was now "feeling much better".

Dowden did not appear in Sunday evening's results show as she was taken to hospital before it was filmed.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 21:00 BST on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care."

In a statement, Dowden's spokesperson said: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern."

They added: "We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Amy Dowden was unable to be in tonight's results show."

It has not yet been confirmed whether she may miss any further rehearsals or recordings.

Amy was initially diagnosed with stage three breast cancer aged 32 in May 2023, after finding a lump in her breast the day before she went on her honeymoon.

The now-34-year-old was diagnosed again later that same year. She returned to hospital in August 2024 for further tests, as doctors were concerned about abnormalities in her breast after a check-up.

She opened up about her ordeal with breast cancer in a BBC documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, which was broadcast in September.

"It was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life," she said when announcing the documentary.

Despite missing last year's series because of her illness, Dowden was able to take part in the group dance during the final in December - and this season has been paired up with JLS singer JB Gill.

She said she was "so happy I could burst" after her first live performance. The duo topped the judges' leaderboard after being awarded 31 points for their waltz to When I Need You by singer Leo Sayer.