Amy Dowden 'would love to' return for Strictly 2024 after cancer battle

Amy Dowden has voiced her hopes to return to Strictly Come Dancing this year but she admitted none of the dancers know who will return just yet.

The dancer has faced the toughest year of her life after being diagnosed with breast cancer and she went public with her diagnosis in May last year. Following chemotherapy treatment, the TV star has now been told by doctors that there was no evidence of the disease.

Now the bubbly professional dancer has set her sights on returning to the dancing competition later this year with her close friends. Plus, Dowden spoke about her new TV job on daytime show Lorraine.

Amy Dowden wants to be back on Strictly Come Dancing this year. (Getty)

On whether she will be returning to Strictly later this year, she said: "I would love to return, to be back with my Strictly family. It’s what makes my dancing heart happy, so that’s the goal. Obviously we don’t know yet who’s back, but that is the dream."

She continued, "I haven’t danced since May, it’s the longest time. I know it’s going to be a long process to get back on that dance floor, but I know I’ll enjoy every step of the way, too. The Strictly family has and always has and always will hold a special place in my heart."

Her new job on daytime TV show Lorraine will see Dowden present celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes content. "I’m joining the Lorraine family! Thank you so much for this opportunity. What a difference just a couple of months makes," she said.

Amy Dowden's health update

Elsewhere on the show, Dowden revealed it will be five years before she can be officially declared cancer free. She said: "I’ll need to go back to the chemo ward once a month for an injection. It’s a brutal injection. I've got a hormone-fed cancer, so if that keeps my hormones at bay and stops feeding it, then it’s worthwhile."

She added: "I’ve got another shot of life. I’m so grateful and happy and I wake up every day and say ‘thank you’ because not everyone gets to do it. Along the way, I’ve made pink sister friends that aren’t going to get that news, so I do really appreciate it and I’m going to grab life."

Strictly tribute to Robin Windsor

Robin Windsor was a star on Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC)

Dowden also spoke about her sadness at losing her Strictly Come Dancing friend Robin Windsor who died last week. Paying tribute, she said: "He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was. He made the whole room light up. I loved watching him perform.

"I went to watch him recently in ‘Come What May’ in Wolverhampton with my friends. He was just phenomenal. It’s been a big shock and caused a big impact. He will always remain part of the Strictly family."

