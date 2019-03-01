Amy Olson leads formidable chasing pack at halfway point of HSBC tournament

Amy Olson of the United States prepares to play from the 17th tee during the second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on 1 March 2019. (PHOTO: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

American Amy Olson carded a three-under-par 69 to take a two-shot lead over a formidable chasing pack at the halfway stage of the HSBC Women’s World Championships on Friday (1 March).

The 26-year-old from North Dakota made an eagle on the par-five fifth hole and two further birdies on the 13th and 16th holes for a two-round total of seven-under 137. She dropped only one shot during her round, a bogey on the 14th.

She said, “I hit the ball really, really good today. I gave myself a ton of birdie opportunities on the front nine, but honestly, I just couldn’t read the greens out there today. I don’t know if the pins were just in tricky spots but I gave up a lot of opportunities on the front nine.

“The back nine is playing really tough, and I just stayed patient with it. A couple of putts kind of fell at the end, but just overall, kind of a steady day.”

Olson, a qualified accountant, had turned professional in 2013 and has yet to win her first LPGA tournament. Nevertheless, she has registered some strong performances in 2018, including a second-place finish at the Evian Championship.

Munoz shoots low round of the day

Spain’s Azahara Munoz – runner-up to Paula Creamer in Singapore in 2014 – shot the low round of the day, a four-under 68, to bring herself into contention. She lies in second place alongside two-time winner Park In-bee, world No.1 Ariya Jutanugarn, world No.3 Minjee Lee and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Comparing her first two rounds, Munoz said, “It doesn’t take much to go from an okay round to a really good round. Today I hit a couple of easy birdies, and that was the difference, really.”

Park, who shot three-under 69, will be aiming to add to her triumphs in 2015 and 2017. She said: “I feel always quite comfortable playing in Singapore. It really suits my eye, and I really didn’t mind the windy conditions so far. Hopefully I can keep that going for the next two days.”

Another player to make steady progress amid blustery conditions in round two was former World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who shot two-under 70 to leave her tied in 13th place, five strokes behind Olson.

Singapore’s Amanda Tan endured another difficult day in the challenging conditions, carding a 12-over 84 to leave her at 23-over heading into the weekend.

Related stories:

Defending HSBC champ Michelle Wie exits as world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn shares lead

Local junior golfers cut their teeth in the HSBC Youth Golf Challenge

Top golfers at HSBC Women’s World Championship still seek improvements in 2019