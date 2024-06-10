Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke Meet Toy Versions of Their “Inside Out 2” Characters: 'Looks Just Like Me' (Exclusive)

Poehler is back as Joy and Maya Hawke joins the crew of emotions in 'Inside Out 2'

They just have a lot of feelings — about meeting their toy counterparts!

Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke are spending time with their mini-mes, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look. The actresses recently unboxed toy versions of their Inside Out 2 characters, and were pretty excited to play with the plush and plastic Joy and Anxiety.

After showing off the Disney and Pixar toys in a mock-QVC voice, Hawke, 25, hands her costar Poehler the toy Joy. "Joy that's you!" she says in the clip, prompting Poehler, 52, to respond, "Yay, there she is."

As Hawke plays with a bigger version of Anxiety, she remarks, "That's really cool. It also looks just like me."



In the film, Poehler's Joy is back with Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black), while Tony Hale steps into the role of Fear and Liza Lapira voices Disgust. Protagonist Riley is growing up and going through puberty, and making "room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions," according to the film summary.

Disney/Pixar Inside Out 2

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up," the summary says, teasing Hawke's character.

Other new additions to the cast include Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Nostalgia (June Squibb).

Inside Out was released back in 2015, and followed Riley as she grappled with her family's move to a new state. Her emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — similarly dealt with her changing feelings from inside their control room.

Jeff Spicer/Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty Amy Poehler (left); Maya Hawke

Poehler recently told PEOPLE that the new movie is "so deep" for her. "It's like talking to your inner child, talking to you as a parent, talking to you as yourself, talking to the future version of you," she explained. “You have to really go there. It's really satisfying to do it.”

Inside Out 2 is in theaters in June 14.

