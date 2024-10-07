Amy Poehler reportedly dating writer and producer Joel Lovell

The comedian has been "enjoying spending time with" the New York-based journo since "earlier this summer" according to a report by People magazine. Poehler, who voices the starring role of Joy in the Inside Out movie franchise previously dated actor John Stamos, comedian Nick Kroll, and lawyer Benjamin Graf. She is mother to two teenage sons - Archibald, 15, and Abel, 14 - who she welcomed during her nine-year marriage to her Blades of Glory leading man Will Arnett. The couple amicably divorced in 2016.