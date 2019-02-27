Amy Purdy Got Candid About Vying for Next Paralympics Months Before Surgery for Health Crisis

Before she was diagnosed with a blood clot this month that left her stuck between keeping her transplanted kidney or her leg, 39-year-old snowboarding champion Amy Purdy was focused on returning to the Winter Paralympics.

In December, Purdy spoke with PEOPLE about the intense training schedule she has adopted ahead of the 2022 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which will give her a chance to add to the bronze medal she nabbed in 2014 and the silver and bronze she earned just last year in South Korea.

“I still snowboard multiple times a week, I’m still training — but the pressure to compete, the pressure to medal, I’ve taken all of that off of myself this year,” said Purdy, who experienced bacterial meningitis and lost her legs below the knees when she was 19 years old. “This is really the year, the year after the Games, where I take time for myself. I do a lot of work outside of snowboarding.”

But in a Facebook post on Saturday morning, Purdy revealed that hitting the slopes multiple times a week while in her prosthetics may have had unexpected consequences on her body.

After experiencing pain in her left leg, doctors discovered what she thought was a problem with her prosthetic was actually a “massive” blood clot stretching from her hip to the bottom of her left leg.

“I went from snowboarding 6 hours a day, working out & traveling the world to what I thought was just a simple mechanical issue with my left leg,” she wrote in the post. “When I entered the hospital this weekend with my leg cramping we found out that it’s a much bigger problem [than] that.”

The clot likely developed due to how often she uses her prosthetics during the day, which can sometimes amount to 12 to 18 hours at a time.

“The diagnoses came yesterday & knocked my family & I to the floor physically, mentally & emotionally,” she continued. “We believe the clot came from the pressure of my prosthetic pressing behind my knee where many arteries lie.”

According to Purdy, her previous kidney transplant and an allergy to shellfish initially kept doctors from going through with an operation to remove the clot. At the time, they said she would have to choose between keeping the transplanted kidney she received from her father or losing what remains of her left leg.

