Amy Schumer Shares 'No Filter' Selfie After Revelation About Her Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

The star opened up about her diagnosis, which she first shared in February 2024, in a recent episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Amy Schumer is feeling herself — no filters necessary.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the actress and comedian, 43, shared a “no filter” selfie on Instagram just a few days after revealing that people who trolled her appearance online had an unexpected outcome: her Cushing syndrome diagnosis, which she first revealed in February 2024.

Schumer shared the casual selfie, in which she showcased a soft smile while resting her hand on her head, on her Instagram Stories, where she revealed that she used “no filter." The star also shared the same photo, in which she wears a simple charcoal gray sweatshirt, to the grid.

“What can I say,” she captioned the latter post, “It was a good night.”

Amy Schumer/Instagram Amy Schumer snaps a 'no filter' selfie

The raw selfie comes three days after the comedian revealed in a podcast appearance that she wouldn’t have known she had Cushing syndrome if it weren’t for Internet trolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Amy Schumer Returns to Work on Set of Kinda Pregnant After Revealing Her Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

In the Jan. 22 episode of Call Her Daddy, Schumer told host Alex Cooper that “a year ago, the Internet really came for me,” referring to commenters who harshly criticized her face’s suddenly swollen appearance.

The Trainwreck actress said she ignored the comments at first — that is, until actual physicians began to comment with possible diagnoses based on the swelling she experienced. “Doctors were chiming in in the comments,” she told Cooper, 30, “and they were like, ‘No, no … something's really up. Your face looks so crazy.’ “

Some of the medical experts weighing in, Schumer recalled, thought she might have Cushing syndrome, which occurs when the stress hormone cortisol remains in the body for too long, according to Mayo Clinic. It is caused by taking steroids for an extended period of time and leads to symptoms including weight gain, acne and distinctive facial swelling that is referred to as “moon face.”

“At first,” Schumer said, she thought, “F--- off,” but then realized that the online diagnosis may have some validity after all.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Amy Schumer in February 2024, around the time she revealed her Cushing syndrome diagnosis

The star had been getting steroid injections to treat the scars that were left from her breast reduction and Cesarean section — she welcomed son Gene, 5, with husband Chris Fischer in 2019 — and “it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome — which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the discussion, Schumer explained that she “got rid” of her Cushing symptoms, but before she got in front of the cameras for her upcoming comedy Kinda Pregnant, she was feeling vulnerable where her on-screen appearance was concerned.

Related: Kinda Pregnant Trailer: Amy Schumer Finds Her Dream Man While Faking a Pregnancy in New Comedy (Exclusive)

“I was feeling really down on myself before I started filming this movie,” she told the Call Her Daddy host. “I was really having trouble figuring out how I was going to star in a movie while I had this going on.”

But, Schumer recalled, all it took was a friend — director Lorraine Caffery, to be exact — to get her back to the right headspace to tackle the role. “I just needed one person to just amp me up," she said.



Read the original article on People