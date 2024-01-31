Amy Vachon signs contract extension
Vachon will continue to coach the Black Bears.
The Lakers nearly climb back from a 30-point deficit, but it was too much for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to overcome in a 135-119 loss to Houston.
If you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, get ready to pay the most for a Super Bowl game ever.
Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
(Bloomberg) -- Shaquille O’Neal is still keen to buy an NBA basketball team, and also wants to get involved in Formula 1. Most Read from BloombergMusk Risks Losing World’s Richest Title With Pay Deal VoidedMusk Says First Neuralink Patient Received Implant in BrainTech Giants Slide in Late Trading After Earnings: Markets WrapUPS CEO Kicks Off Productivity Drive by Cutting 12,000 ManagersTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets Bet“I would definitely like to,” O’Neal said Tuesd
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.
The NFL agreed to a licensing deal with Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who hand-made trendy clothing for Taylor Swift and other celebrities, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Kristin Juszczyk's custom coat included a very optimistic detail, which she proudly showed off when the San Francisco 49ers secured their spot in the Super Bowl
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is all in on building the Intuit Dome. Ballmer has become obsessed with adding toilets to the facility.
Justin Tucker said too much was made of the viral video of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Like the proud girlfriend she is, Taylor Swift humbly refused to take credit for Travis Kelce's game-winning performance in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
The NFL legend reflected on his 2022 dance-off with the Kansas City Chiefs star on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
"We're doing very different things, aren't we? It's a different skill set," Swift told Romo as the pair caught up after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win
"I don't think there should be a punishment."
The historic event is still without a main event, and ‘GSP’ is among fans’ dream participants
Tennis doubles faces uncertain future after sparse crowds at the Australian Open
The 2024 NFL draft is roughly three months away, and the demand for QBs is clear, with five signal-callers potentially going in the first round.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Michael McLeod of the NHL's New Jersey Devils has been charged with sexual assault related to an alleged group incident in 2018 in London, Ont., when he was a member of Canada's World Junior hockey team.The 25-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native's lawyers confirmed the charges Tuesday in a statement to CBC News."Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing," said Da
Hatton will reportedly make his LIV debut this week on Jon Rahm's team.
Smith previously served as the Titans' offensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired as Falcons' head coach.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have added some much-needed pop to their lineup by agreeing to terms with designated hitter Justin Turner on a one-year contract worth US$13 million, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday. The 39-year-old Turner, who hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs-batted-in last season for the Boston Red Sox, will be tasked with filling a void at DH in Toronto after the departure of Brandon Belt to free agency. Turner is a proven playoff performer who will likely s