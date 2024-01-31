Amy Vachon signs contract extension

CBC

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Michael McLeod of the NHL's New Jersey Devils has been charged with sexual assault related to an alleged group incident in 2018 in London, Ont., when he was a member of Canada's World Junior hockey team.The 25-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native's lawyers confirmed the charges Tuesday in a statement to CBC News."Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing," said Da