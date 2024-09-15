Ana de Armas teases "sexy" John Wick spin-off

Ana de Armas has teased John Wick fans by claiming that her spin-off movie will be "sexy" and "dangerous".

John Wick Presents: Ballerina will take place between the events of the third and fourth John Wick movies. The spin-off follows Rooney (de Armas), a ballerina-turned-assassin who is determined to avenge the murder of her family.

After originally heading for a June 7, 2024 release date, it was announced that Ballerina would be arriving almost a year later than planned to accommodate reshoots.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

However, de Armas has promised fans it will be worth the wait, revealing that she's already seen the upcoming trailer. "Every time they say you have reshoots, it's not good. You don't feel good about it," she admitted to Collider.

"All we did in those reshoots had to be there. We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular. A trailer is coming out soon, I've been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful."

The actor gushed about the movie, claiming Ballerina would live up to the expectations of John Wick fans when it arrives on June 6, 2025.

Lionsgate

"I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very John Wick," she said. "I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

Ballerina will see John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, reprising his iconic role; alongside Anjelica Huston as the Director; Ian McShane as Winston Scott; and the late Lance Reddick as Charon, in his final on-screen appearance.

Meanwhile, the franchise will also welcome some new faces including Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Castañeda.

John Wick spin-off Ballerina will be released on June 6, 2025. The John Wick movies are available to buy or rent on Prime Video, plus DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.

