KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

Ana the dog returns home from surgery; expected to make full recovery

KERO - Bakersfield Scripps

Ana, the dog shot by a Cal City police officer on March 11, returns home from surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.