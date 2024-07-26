Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions

The e-gloves are off.

On Thursday, Ana Navarro, never one to mince words or hold back, posted an old, risque photo of Melania Trump.

Why? To prove a point, obvio.

Mere days after Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after President Biden stepped aside, Donald Trump supporters attacked her dating history.

Harris, who has been married to second gentleman Doug Emhoff since August 2014, was in a years-long relationship with then-speaker of the California State Assembly Willie Brown, who was still legally married, but separated at the time.

In response, Navarro shared the eyebrow raising snap, which saw the former first lady lying naked on a rug in a private jet, dripping in diamonds, and handcuffed to a briefcase.

“Some Republicans are out-there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue. Go right ahead,” Navarro wrote. “You want to make that an issue? Bring it on. I’ve never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse.”

The sexy spread didn’t appear in Playboy or Penthouse, but British GQ back in 2000, when Melania was dating “The Apprentice” star, and still went by her maiden name, Knauss.

“We were bombarded by requests to shoot Melania,” the mag’s editor Dylan Jones said in a followup story in March 2016 when Trump was on the campaign trail. “We came up with a rather kitsch and camp story for her to feature in.”

Jones added that the real estate mogul asked for the photos to be delivered to his office, and were later framed.

Navarro’s followers had mixed feelings about the rabble-rousing post, which also included a retro photo of the Trumps hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A few folks thought the Coral Gables pundit was “jealous,” while others were totally on board (e.g., “Damn Ana!!!! I did not expect this from you but I’m loving it and I’m here for it.”)

Most appeared to be somewhere in the middle, pointing out that criticizing Trump and Harris for past behavior is sexist.

“Can we stop bashing fellow women just for once? Kamala has a pretty impressive history as a prosecutor in California thank goodness!” said @Rubyshoes1465. “Mrs. Trump was a fashion model in her early years and I’m sure she took several more pictures worse than this one, but can we stop bashing these two ladies please.”

At least a few others noted the difference is that Melania isn’t the one running for office.

“People in power get all their tea spilled, it’s just what it is.”