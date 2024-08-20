Ana Navarro, 'The View' co-host, political commentator to appear at DNC convention Tuesday

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, 52, is slated to host night two of the Democratic National Convention in Illinois.

Navarro-Cárdenas, a self-professed Republican, is a Nicaraguan-American political commentator for networks including CNN and ABC, where she co-hosts for 'The View' part time.

Regardless of her party status, she is a long-time, staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, most recently posting a viral list to her Instagram account titled “Things I Trust More than Donald Trump.”

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

Ana Navarro walks the runway during The American Heart Associations Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City. The political commentator is set to speak at the 2024 DNC on night two.

What to know about Ana Navarro ahead of DNC hosting:

Where is she from? Born in Nicaragua, Navarro-Cárdenas and her family immigrated to the U.S. due to the Sandinista revolution, according to the Harvard Kennedy Institute for Politics. After obtaining her degree and doctorate in Latin American Studies and Political Science, she became a special advisor to Nicaragua and a primary advocate for the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

What political accomplishments does she have? According to her bio, in 2008 Navarro-Cárdenas was a campaign surrogate for the late, former Sen. John McCain and also served as the national Hispanic co-chair for former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential campaign. In addition, Navvaro served on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s transition team and was his first director of immigration policy.

What role she plays: Navarro-Cárdenas previously said she voted for a Democrat for the first time when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran against Trump in 2016. Earlier this month, the Harris campaign launched a program called "Republicans for Harris" to urge Republican voters to support the Democratic party. It displayed endorsements from Republicans including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye.

Also slated to speak Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Navarro-Cárdenas is among a slew of celebrities slated to host this week include Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, both actors on the TV series Scandal as well as "The Office" Actress Mindy Kaling.

A supporter of Obama's campaign in 2012, when Harris announced last month she was running for president, Washington posted on X , Harris "can and will win this... I believe in her and I believe in us. Let's gooooooooooooo!" She also hosted virtually before at the virtual DNC in 2020 campaigning for President Joe Biden.

Also during Biden's 2020 campaign, Kaling co-chaired a fundraiser event with Reese Witherspoon, hosted by Harris. The year prior, she appeared on Harris' YouTube channel.

During the episode, Kaling and Harris cooked masala dosa together, where Harris confessed she had never cooked the classic popular South Indian crepe dosa before. Harris' mother was born in Indian and her father was born in Jamaica.

When is the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention began Monday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention is taking place in Chicago,.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The rest of the convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Tuesday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC through Thursday.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Ana Navarro is at the DNC convention today and who else will host