Analysis-Contentious COP29 deal shows climate cooperation fraying at edges

Valerie Volcovici, Richard Valdmanis and Karin Strohecker
·5 min read

By Valerie Volcovici, Richard Valdmanis and Karin Strohecker

BAKU (Reuters) - When COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev stepped to the podium at the closing meeting of the Baku climate summit on Sunday morning, hoping to clinch a hard-fought agreement on global climate finance, he carried with him two speeches.

One was crafted around a hoped-for deal being struck, while the other for the possibility of a summit-collapsing impasse, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"Yes, we had prepared different variations of the speech for various scenarios, but as we stepped onto the stage, we were confident in our success," said one of the sources, an official in the COP29 presidency.

In the end, Babayev managed to gavel through the $300 billion finance plan to help developing nations cope with the soaring costs of global warming over the next decade before critics had time to object, allowing him to read the more positive speech.

He praised the agreement as a breakthrough and shamed the deal's doubters as "wrong", even as many of the climate deal's intended recipients slammed it as woefully inadequate.

Babayev's preparation for different outcomes at the divisive summit in the Caspian Sea nation of Azerbaijan reflected what many in the audience had already known before it began: the Baku climate talks were never going to go smoothly.

Expectations for a deal were depressed by worries of a looming U.S. withdrawal from global climate cooperation, geopolitical turmoil, and a rise of isolationist politics that had shunted climate change off much of the world's top priorities list.

Those obstacles loomed large in Baku and will continue to overshadow global climate efforts in the months ahead as Brazil prepares for next year's much broader conference in the Amazon rainforest city of Belem - where the world will plot a years-long course for steeper emissions cuts and building resilience in the fight against climate change.

"Multilateralism as a whole is under threat," said Eliot Whittington, chief systems change officer at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

"Indeed, the UNFCCC is probably the bright spot – proving that even in the face of incredibly hostile geopolitics and on fundamentally difficult questions, a deal can be made," he said, referring to the U.N. body sponsoring the annual climate summit.

But the slow pace of progress, with global emissions still rising, has raised tensions and calls for reform.

"This is something that needs to be looked at, when just a handful of countries, based on their own economic interests, can almost wreck the entire process," Sierra Leone Environment Minister Jiwoh Abdulai told Reuters.

TRUMP EFFECT

Among the biggest factors clouding the negotiations in Baku was the looming return of climate skeptic Donald Trump as president of the U.S., the world's biggest economy, largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, and top producer of oil and gas.

Trump, who takes office in January, has pledged to withdraw the U.S. from the global Paris Agreement on climate change, as he did during his first 2017-2021 term in the White House, and has called climate change a hoax.

Negotiators at the Baku conference said that while the U.S. delegation had helped in coming up with the climate finance deal, the country was unable to take a high-profile leadership role like it has in past climate summits, and it could not provide assurances the next administration would honor its pledges.

"With the United States, well, the voters have voted and that's the way it is. What they're going to do, we do not know," South African Environment Minister Dion George said.

U.S. officials at the COP29 conference sought to reassure global partners that market forces, existing federal subsidies, and state mandates would ensure continued renewable energy deployment even if Trump disengages from the global process.

The war in Ukraine and rising conflict in the Middle East, meanwhile, have diverted global attention to security and energy availability, and led many governments to tighten their purse strings, experts said.

That made getting a bigger climate finance number hard, observers to the talks said.

"Even maintaining climate finance at current levels in the current political environment is a huge fight," said Joe Thwaites, senior advocate on international climate finance at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group.

The agreement to provide $300 billion annually by 2035 would theoretically triple rich countries' previous commitments to provide $100 billion by 2020. That earlier goal was reached in full only in 2022, and expires in 2025.

The unwillingness of wealthy countries to offer more money and the pressure to conclude even a weak deal ahead of more political turbulence became a major source of frustration for the Least Developed Countries and small island states, who told the Baku conference they felt sidelined in the negotiations.

At one point in the summit's final stretch, negotiating blocs representing both groups walked out of talks in protest, delaying a deal by hours.

"We came in good faith, with the safety of our communities and the well-being of the world at heart," Tina Stege, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, said at the closing plenary.

"Yet, we have seen the very worst of political opportunism here at this COP, playing games with the lives of the world's most vulnerable people."

India's envoy, Chandni Raina, used her time to roundly reject the climate finance deal gaveled through by Babayev.

"We are disappointed in the outcome which clearly brings out the unwillingness of the developed country parties to fulfil their responsibilities," she told the summit.

Climate advocates said that, while the deal is better than an outright impasse, the rifts exposed by the conference as well as the loss of trust in the process among poorer countries will pose a problem for Brazil as it prepares for COP30.

"I think this is a toxic chalice for Belem, and it's going to be up to Brazil how they're going to restore the trust," said Oscar Sorria, director of the Common Initiative, a think tank focused on global financial reform.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Richard Valdmanis and Karin Strohecker; Additional reporting by Naila Bagirova; Editing by Katy Daigle and Paul Simao)

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • CNN Panel Laughs in Scott Jennings' Face as He Calls Trump’s Cabinet ‘Ideologically Diverse’

    Certain CNN panellists seemed to think Scott Jennings was moonlighting as a comedian as he delved into President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Trump announced a new slate of nominees this week, adding allies from his former administration and Fox News contributors to his inner circle. When Jennings, however, suggested that Trump had chosen aides from a vast range of the political spectrum, he was met with poorly-suppressed laughter.

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Earth Has Tilted 31.5 Inches. That Shouldn't Happen.

    In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?

  • Fox News Contributor Slams Pete Hegseth For Sexual Assault And Adultery Allegations

    "You can’t lead an entire organization and all these people if you can’t lead by example," Leslie Marshall said.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • Lawyers Are Giving Their Brutally Honest Insights On A Possible Post-Election "Divorce Surge"

    "It's more like the straw that broke the camel's back, but that camel already had a lot of straw."

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • Scientists Identify Strange Chemical in Drinking Water Across the US

    "There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]

  • Retired general on how the US can convince Putin he cannot win war in Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark speaks with CNNs Fredricka Whitfield about Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine.

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…

  • Calgary digs out of record-setting snowstorm as bus route detours stay in effect

    There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or