Analysis: Germany’s establishment blocks the AfD – for now

People gather with candles for a silent vigil after the attack in Aschaffenburg, Germany - Thomas Lohnes/Getty

It was perhaps the most dramatic week for German politics in decades as the Bundestag on Friday held three nail-biting votes to tighten migration rules after yet another terrorist attack committed by a foreigner.

Horrified by the Aschaffenburg attack on Jan 22, in which a rejected Afghan asylum seeker killed two people – including a toddler, opposition leader Friedrich Merz declared that enough was enough.

The centre-Right leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) party said he was bringing three motions to parliament that demanded the closure of Germany’s borders to illegal migrants, tougher internal security measures and curbs on the rights of asylum seekers already in Germany.

But the announcement was immensely controversial: in order to pass the motions, Mr Merz would need support from the far-Right Alternative For Germany (AfD) party, a pariah in parliament despite polling at second place ahead of this month’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mr Merz insisted that the motions were in the national interest, his rivals accused him of trying to destroy Germany’s firewall, or cordon sanitaire, a long-standing commitment not to cooperate with the far-Right in the Bundestag, the federal parliament.

When the first two motions, which were not legally binding, came before parliament on Wednesday, the atmosphere in the chamber was uncharacteristically tense.

The scene of the knife attack in Aschaffenburg - Heiko Becker/Reuters

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, accused Mr Merz of making an “unforgivable mistake” by relying on AfD votes to pass a motion that effectively called for a border shutdown in Germany.

But to the immense shock of Germany’s other centrist parties, the motion narrowly passed by a majority of just three votes. A second motion, on tightening internal security measures, was rejected by a wider margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither motion was legally binding, and therefore more of a symbolic display of outrage at the recent terror attacks in Germany, in the heat of an election campaign. However, the CDU had broken a taboo in its unprecedented cooperation with the AfD.

The firewall was still standing – but only just, and with a gaping hole in the middle.

By Thursday morning, Mr Merz was no doubt feeling delighted that his gamble had paid off: for him, this was his signal to voters that, unlike Mr Scholz, he was taking their concerns about migration seriously and had the stomach for drastic action.

But in what now looks an act of hubris, he pressed on with a third, binding piece of legislation for Friday’s session in parliament. This one also included measures to curb migration, although they were narrower in scope, and also required AfD support to be approved.

And that is where things started to go wrong for Germany’s election frontrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later that morning, former chancellor Angela Merkel broke her silence in the election campaign with a stinging rebuke of Mr Merz, her CDU successor.

It was “wrong”, Mrs Merkel said, referring to Wednesday’s vote, for Mr Merz to have “enable[d] with open eyes for the first time a majority with votes from AfD in a vote in the German parliament”.

The following morning, as MPs prepared to file into the chamber for Friday’s vote, it was clear something was afoot. The debate had been scheduled to start at 10.30am but only kicked off more than two hours later, amid reports of urgent meetings in the CDU offices.

It appeared that Mrs Merkel’s intervention may have spooked many of Mr Merz’s fellow MPs; he reportedly told party allies in one meeting that “we have to weather this storm”.

As the delay dragged on, eagle-eyed reporters noticed that a copy of Ms Merkel’s memoirs had been placed on the front benches of Mr Scholz’s faction in the Bundestag’s chamber.

A book by former chancellor Angela Merkel lies on the government’s bench during a break in the debate - Tobias Schwarz/Getty

It appears to have been a subtle dig at Mr Merz, hinting that his CDU predecessor would continue to shape Germany despite leaving front-line politics years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday afternoon, the vote was finally held, and Mr Merz lost, with 338 MPs in favour and 350 against.

By the evening, German tabloid Bild was reporting that at least 12 CDU MPs had failed to support their leader’s motion. Rumours swirled about Mrs Merkel’s intervention causing jitters in her old party and sinking the bill.

It is unclear how this week of high political drama will influence the rest of the election campaign. It is not a total failure for Mr Merz. Having passed his non-binding motion on Wednesday calling for major curbs on migration, he can still claim an overall victory.

But the ruling coalition, led by Mr Scholz, can also claim victory, having won the legally binding vote on Friday that preserved – just about – the firewall.

The real winner

But the real winner is arguably Alice Weidel, the AfD leader: this mid-campaign gambit by Mr Merz has put her party front and centre in the migration debate, just weeks before the polls open.

The AfD continues to poll in second place, at around 20 per cent, but polling figures issued since the Aschaffenburg attack suggest it could start to catch up with Mr Merz’s vote share of 30 per cent.

Germany’s traditional parties, even the CDU, continue to rule out the possibility of forming a coalition with the AfD, which they continue to say is too extreme to govern.

They cite the party’s track record of members playing down Nazi war crimes, and investigations by the intelligence services, who consider it to be an extremist group, as evidence for this, not just its stern rhetoric on migration, which is increasingly becoming the norm in the wider German political debate.

As for Mr Merz, he says he is now getting back to the campaign trail after a week of trying with mixed success to pass last-minute measures on immigration and security.

“It’s up to the next Bundestag now,” Mr Merz told a press conference on Friday evening, referring to the one that will sit after the election on Feb 23 – one that he will likely sit in as majority leader.