Analysis-South Korea's allies cheered Yoon's foreign policy, ignored domestic discord

Josh Smith and Hyunsu Yim
·5 min read
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul

By Josh Smith and Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL (Reuters) - As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's relations with the opposition broke down this year, Western diplomats hoped the internal tensions would not affect his tough stance on China and North Korea that had won praise from Washington.

It didn't work.

A focus on a foreign policy seen as favourable to the West, limited attention on the political discord in South Korea, and a hesitation to be seen interfering in domestic matters, left its partners blindsided when Yoon briefly imposed martial law on Dec. 3, analysts and current and former diplomats said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoon is now impeached and his powers suspended - and his political implosion likely heralds the return of the political left, which is less inclined to be as unabashedly supportive of the U.S. and Japan.

"His allies in Washington are concerned about one thing and one thing only - U.S. national security," said Karl Friedhoff of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. "When I raised the (domestic) issue, I was bluntly told on one occasion, 'Why does that matter?' And now we’re seeing why it matters."

The conservative Yoon earned wide praise in Western capitals for his signature policy goal of making South Korea a "global pivotal state" by promoting freedom, human rights and the rule of law. That policy saw Seoul weigh in more publicly on the side of Washington and NATO on hotspots such as the South China Sea, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

Philip Turner, who served as New Zealand's ambassador to Seoul until last year, said Yoon had showed autocratic tendencies particularly since the April parliamentary elections but it was seen as a typical political show of strength.

"Like Koreans themselves, including many of Yoon’s own supporters, I don’t think any diplomats thought that Yoon would go as far as to declare martial law with no basis – an inexcusable and inexplicable action from an ex-prosecutor who positioned himself as a champion of democracy," Turner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoon’s Global Pivotal State approach will not be mourned, given the hypocrisy with which it finally collapsed, but if Yoon is ousted by the Constitutional Court following his impeachment on Saturday, the West will hope the next president upholds much of its substance in practice, Turner said.

'DEEPLY SURPRISED'

Asked shortly after the martial law attempt whether it was an intelligence failure that Washington was caught unawares by a key ally, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said almost all U.S. interlocutors in South Korea, including in the president's office, were "deeply surprised" by Yoon's move.

On Wednesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan invoked the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, when commenting on Yoon's move.

"Did not see that coming, yeah, but we had January 6, yeah," Sullivan said at an event. "So I think it's important for us to recognise that dramatic events happen even in highly advanced, consolidated democracies."

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Haggard, a former U.S. diplomat posted to the embassy in Seoul until June, disputed suggestions that Western countries ignored Yoon's hardline tendencies.

"Korea chose Yoon so his foibles were relevant to South Korea, not to us," he told Reuters. "We did not expect this from Yoon, whether he was nostalgic for Korea’s authoritarian past or not, because we assumed any president understood that almost no one in Korea sought to turn back the clock."

Yoon's declaration of martial law was the first time it was used since 1980 and for many South Koreans, the move brought back memories of right-wing rule by military strongmen, many of whom benefited from ties in Washington.

Elected in 2022, Yoon was widely welcomed in Washington and other Western capitals for his rhetoric defending global democracy and freedom.

Invited to make a rare address to the U.S. Congress last year, Yoon referenced freedom and democracy a combined 55 times. Earlier this year he hosted the latest "democracy summit", taking up a U.S.-led initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

But critics said that masked growing problems at home.

Yoon clashed with opposition lawmakers whom he has labelled as pro-North Korea and "anti-state forces", and press freedom organisations have criticised his heavy-handed approach to media coverage that he deemed negative.

PRESIDENCY DAMAGED

Yoon shocked the nation and the world late on Dec. 3 when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers to root out what he called "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

Martial law was in force for only six hours before Yoon backtracked in the face of bipartisan parliamentary opposition, but the damage to his presidency was done, and threatened to undermine South Korea's reputation as one of Asia's most vibrant democracies.

"I think that Yoon's outdated speeches and strong-arm tendencies were ignored because he was seen as aligning more closely with U.S. policies towards China and Western policies towards Russia," said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at Kings' College London.

Victor Cha, the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and a former White House official, said Washington was in a no-win position.

"If it says too much too soon, then it is seen as interventionist - either in supporting or opposing the government," he said. "If it says nothing, it is seen as being aloof and complacent."

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Josh Smith; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Trump starts a victory dance over Canada border moves

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of yuk-yuks on Fox News and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his campaign, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development for Can

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • CNN Fact-Checker Flags ‘Most Dangerous Part’ Of Donald Trump’s News Conference

    There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Non-Americans Are Sharing Exactly What's Wrong With American Politics, And It's Embarrassing That They Understand More Than Republicans

    "Get it together, America."

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau over Trump tariffs, spending

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • ‘Tool we have in our toolbox’: Canadian official threatens to cut off energy to US

    CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke with Premier Doug Ford of Ontario about the possibility Canada could retaliate against President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs by shutting down energy flows to the United States, a top Canadian official warned.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • What has Assad's fall revealed about the Captagon drug trade in Syria?

    BEIRUT (AP) — Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, industrial-scale manufacturing facilities of Captagon have been uncovered around the country, which experts say helped flourish a $10 billion annual global trade in the highly addictive drug.

  • Donald Trump maintains fentanyl at Canada-U.S. border is a big issue. Is it?

    As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports persist, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump insists Canada should be cracking down on fentanyl making its way across the border, into his country."I said you have to close up your borders … and drugs are pouring in," Trump said recently.An Ontario border city mayor agrees with Trump — saying the drug is "destroying our communities" on both sides of the border.Sarnia is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Mich.Mayor Mike Bradley

  • Mary Trump Warns Why Uncle's Second Term 'Already Is More Dangerous' Than First

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed the "most depressing thing" about her relative's imminent return to power.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Jelly Roll Responds to Criticism After Meeting with Donald Trump

    "I’m not political!" the country singer told his wife Bunnie Xo on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast

  • Trump is going after Canada now – but everyone else is next

    Donald Trump is stoking political mayhem in Canada by intensifying a crisis that threatens to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.