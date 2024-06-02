Analysis of Trump conviction’s possible impact on NH politics | CloseUp
On CloseUp, political analyst Scott Spradling said former President Donald Trump's recent felony convictions may not impact his supporter's views.
On CloseUp, political analyst Scott Spradling said former President Donald Trump's recent felony convictions may not impact his supporter's views.
Former President Trump suggested being placed on house arrest for his hush money conviction could be a “breaking point” for Americans, whom he claimed “would not stand for it.” “I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I…
The former president denied ever calling for his 2016 adversary, Hillary Clinton, to be arrested in a new interview on Fox News.
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
People shared the 2016 quote after the former president's conviction in his hush money trial.
Pundit and podcaster Colin Cowherd disputed the former president's gloomy picture of America.
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
Michael Cohen said that people should fear “loose-lipped” former President Trump being jailed after his Thursday conviction because he could spill U.S. “secrets” that could jeopardize national security. Cohen, who is Trump’s former fixer and was the prosecution’s star witness, said he is not concerned about the former president’s safety if he goes to prison,…
Joe Tacopina said he "used to respect" Scott before the South Carolina senator claimed the president made an "un-American" move.
As Donald Trump’s supporters are reportedly posting violent threats and trying to doxx jurors in his criminal trial in New York, the convicted felon’s daughter-in-law made the wild claim Friday that ensuring juror safety will indeed be an important issue… because of President Joe Biden.On Newsmax, Republican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump was asked about a post on X by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza in which he urged his followers to respect neither the jurors nor the verdi
"The Trump plan is for increased tariffs on all products from all countries. It is not just America First; it is America Alone."
In a video released by Ukraine, Russian soldiers crossing the Dnipro River on a jet ski appear to have been targeted by Ukrainian drones.
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.
Former President Trump’s campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good’s (R-Va.) reelection campaign to stop producing yard signs and other merchandise that imply his backing of the congressman. The Trump campaign sent the letter Friday, a senior Trump campaign official confirmed to The Hill. It was sent after Good’s campaign…
According to the UK Ministry of Defence, "Corruption is deeply rooted in the Russian MOD, and it is likely that there will be further arrests."
Former Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina says the MAGA narrative that President Joe Biden was somehow behind the prosecution of Donald Trump in the hush-money case is “ridiculous.”On a Saturday appearance on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show, PoliticsNation, Tacopina took shots at Trump allies in the GOP and Trump’s attorneys. “To say that Joe Biden brought this case is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard,” Tacopina told Sharpton. “We know that’s not the case, and even Trump’s lawyers know that’s not th
Bill Clinton was never accused of falsifying business records to influence the results of an election. From our readers:
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said it will stop sending trash-carrying balloons into South Korea, claiming Sunday that its campaign left the South Koreans with “enough experience of how much unpleasant they feel.”
ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine—The thud of bombs and the roar of air raid sirens pierce the air in Zolochiv, a desolate village in Kharkiv region. The village holds no strategic value for Russia, but its proximity to the border just 12 miles away means Zolochiv has little or no warning of fresh attacks, and casualties and deaths are frequent. Terror runs high among civilians.Three years into the war, residents of Zolochiv feel that Kyiv’s military must boost the village’s defenses by attacking weapons, launc
Former President Trump and his allies have spent the hours since he was convicted in New York arguing the verdict will play out to his advantage in the end. They could easily be wrong. To be sure, nobody knows for certain what the political ramifications of the verdict will be, given that the nation is…