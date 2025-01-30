Analysts worry for Vancouver Canucks' season amid reported tiff between stars

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) talks to Elias Pettersson (40) before the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 25. A rift between the two stars was confirmed by the Canucks president. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Analysts say that the Vancouver Canucks' season could be on thin ice a few days after the team's president confirmed a rift between two of its best forwards.

The Canucks, who are a point behind the Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, are on a two-game winning streak heading into a clash with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening.

But the team has failed to meet lofty expectations that were set for the season after a deep playoff run last season — and recently, team president Jim Rutherford confirmed stars J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson aren't seeing eye-to-eye.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail published Tuesday, Rutherford said the drama had affected the entire Canucks squad, calling it an issue that "festers again, and so it certainly appears like there's not a good solution that would keep this group together."

Jim Rutherford, president of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks NHL team is pictured during a press conference in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday January 16, 2023.

Jim Rutherford, president of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks, says the feud between Miller and Pettersson has affected the entire team. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

While both players have denied the rift in media interviews, their production has seen a dip this year.

Rutherford told The Globe and Mail that "when you don't have chemistry, it's hard to be that consistent team because there's too much going on in the room for everybody to concentrate on what they're supposed to do."

Analysts say the feud could mean one of the team's stars gets traded, leading to worries about how potential squad upheaval could affect the team's fortunes.

"It's a massive problem. They've committed their future to these players being a big part of something that they believed could be a Stanley Cup contender," said Dan Riccio, the host of the Canucks Central radio show.

"You were good last year, but now you're changing your mind on that. You're having to do a full 180 and try to figure out how to make this work without the two best players in your forward group."

Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller, front right, celebrates after his winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game as Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Connor McMichael (24) look on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. Canucks center Elias Pettersson, top right, looks on. (AP Photo/)

Miller, front right, celebrates after his winning goal during overtime against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. Pettersson, top right, looks on. The two forwards have seen their point production dip this season. (Nick Wass/The Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Riccio says Pettersson, 26, is currently on a $92.8-million US contract, with Miller, 31, being on a $56-million US contract.

The analyst says one of those hefty contracts may now have to be moved onto another team via a trade, given the rift and Rutherford saying it is affecting team chemistry.

"They both have a fair amount of value because they are such great hockey players," he said.

"But Miller, at his age, you just don't expect him to last as long at the top of the league."

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford says crafting a trade involving either Elias Pettersson, left, or J.T. Miller, right, ahead of the March 7 NHL deadline will be difficult because the team is unlikely to get a player of the same calibre in return.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford says crafting a trade involving either Elias Pettersson, left, or J.T. Miller, right, ahead of the March 7 NHL deadline will be difficult because the team is unlikely to get a player of the same calibre in return. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lachlan Irvine, a writer for Canucks Army, said there was a divide among the team's fanbase on whether Miller or Pettersson should stay or go.

He added that if the team does decide on a trade, it could lead to more dominoes falling as other players like Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes may question their futures with the team.

"There's a real situation here where the Canucks are looking at potentially having blown up that core group again," he said.

"Kind of throwing a lot of positive momentum, or at least consolation prizes for suffering through some tough years, out very quickly."