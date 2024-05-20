ANC support grows in weeks before South African election, poll shows

Bhargav Acharya
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Supporters at the African National Congress Election Manifesto launch in Durban

By Bhargav Acharya

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Support for South Africa's governing African National Congress has risen in the weeks leading up to this month's election, a tracking poll showed, suggesting it may only need a small coalition partner or could even win a majority.

Analysts have been speculating for months that the ANC will fall short of 50% of the vote for the first time since coming to power 30 years ago under Nelson Mandela at the end of apartheid.

But if it secures close to half the vote or more, the May 29 election will be less of a watershed as the ANC will still be firmly in control of the nation's politics.

The poll, updated on weekdays by local think tank the Social Research Foundation (SRF), put support for the ANC at 44.8% on Friday, the latest day for which data is available, up from 37.7% exactly one month earlier under a scenario modelled for the 66% turnout seen at the last national election in 2019.

Opinion polls released in April by Ipsos and March by The Brenthurst Foundation and the SABI Strategy Group found backing for the ANC was several percentage points lower, at 40.2% and 39% respectively.

If the ANC is forced to turn to larger opposition parties like the Democratic Alliance or Economic Freedom Fighters, who won 20.8% and 10.8% in the 2019 election, they are likely to have to cede more ground in negotiations to form a coalition government.

Political analysts have seen the ANC's support increase in the weeks leading up to previous votes, attributing the trend to its far-reaching grassroots campaign in which thousands of volunteers go door-to-door and its leaders tour the country touting the party's record.

An added variable this time is former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, which made a big dent in support for the ANC and other parties after Zuma endorsed it in December. Now that the initial surge in support for MK has slowed, the ANC is seen gradually clawing back support.

The SRF tracking poll had a base sample of around 2,000 established between March and April, with a margin of error of 2.2% at the 95% confidence level. Interviews were conducted over the phone.

The poll has been incorporating 200 new respondents daily since April 15, which is being increased from Monday to 300 until May 28, the day before the election.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning and Christina Fincher)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump's company as defense presses key hush money trial witness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted Monday to jurors in the Republican's hush money trial that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from Trump's company as defense lawyers seized on the star witness' misdeeds to attack his credibility. The landmark trial kicked back off with defense cross-examination of Cohen, whose pivotal testimony last week directly tied Trump to the alleged hush money scheme. Defense lawyers already have questioned Cohen for hours about his c

  • Trump Hilariously Claims He ‘Doesn’t Freeze!’ in Viral Gaffe Pushback

    Carlos Barria/ReutersDonald Trump came out swinging Monday morning, pushing back on claims that he froze up during a speech over the weekend and asserting that an apparent mishap involving a wobbly podium was, in fact, a stunning feat of his physical talents.On his Truth Social platform, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee first took issue with the way his lengthy mid-speech pause at the National Rifle Association convention Saturday had been made out to be an unintentional gaffe. He said

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Local TV Station Catches Donald Trump In A Lie About 'Never Coming Back'

    Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.

  • Here are the 7 states most likely to flip in the Biden-Trump race

    The looming November rematch between President Biden and former President Trump could be decided by just a handful of states. Six months out from Election Day, all eyes are on seven toss-up states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where 93 electoral votes will be up for grabs this fall. Biden…

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver Trolls Donald Trump After Claims Of Coming Up With “New Couple Of Words For Corn”

    John Oliver trolled Donald Trump on Last Week Tonight after the former POTUS said he had created a new nickname for corn. The HBO late-night show host dedicated Sunday’s episode to corn and noted the way politicians pander to the corn farmers. “There is a long history of American politicians being weird around corn,” Oliver …

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say

    Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • Trump teases idea of 3-term presidency at NRA convention

    Speaking at the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Dallas, Donald Trump hinted at a third presidential term if he win in November.

  • Trump's hush-money verdict hinges on a single piece of paper. See the most important evidence in the case.

    It's called People's Exhibit 35 — and its "Holy @#&!" contents will clinch or crash Donald Trump's hush-money case. We walk you through it here.

  • Putin Claims He Does Not Want A Ukrainian City He Has Lost 1500 Troops Fighting For

    Ukraine says Russia has lost almost 500,000 soldiers since invading Ukraine.

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Will Trump Run as a Felon? A Big 2024 Question Will Soon Be Answered.

    The witness list is winding down. Closing statements could come as early as Tuesday. Then a New York City jury will gather in the first criminal trial of a former president to determine whether Donald Trump will campaign this fall as a convicted felon. The political impact of one of the most consequential jury deliberations in the nation’s history is far from predictable. “Who knows?” said Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist who has been a longtime Trump critic. “The first casualty of the I’m-r

  • Republicans who showed up at Trump’s NYC trial were way out of their lane | Opinion

    A shameful attempt by Speaker Johnson and others in NYC to tip the scales of justice | Letters

  • NBC's Kristen Welker Presses Marco Rubio On 2024 Election: 'No Matter Who Wins?'

    The "Meet the Press" host tossed to a 2021 clip of Rubio before asking him if Donald Trump's claims are "undermining Americans' confidence in democracy."