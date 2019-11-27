Ancelotti says there is harmony in the Napoli squad

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 26, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

(Italian) NAPOLI COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, SAYING:

"The team knows it needs to do better. The club knows it needs to be better. The coach knows he needs to do better. Therefore, all of us here are involved in looking for an immediate solution to the problems we've had. And we hope to resolve it, even by tomorrow's game, or in the next games."

(Italian) NAPOLI COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, SAYING:

"There are always difficult moment in a coach's career. There have been every year, and this is part of a delicate moment of the season and with some will and effort from everybody we can get through it if we want things to improve. What is said, gossiped about… there is a harmony in the intent between the coach, the club and the players. This is the way to get out of this. The unity in intent is there, and therefore, sooner or later, we'll be out of this. This is out of discussion."

STORY: The atmosphere in the Napoli squad is one of harmony coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday (November 26) as he broke a club-enforced silence after three tumultuous weeks.

Napoli face Liverpool in a key Champions League match on Wednesday (November 27) amid reports that the players are to be fined between one quarter and one half of this month' wages by the club for refusing to stay in a training retreat earlier this month.

Napoli, Serie A runners-up three times in the last four seasons, are also on a run of six matches without a win in all competitions and their challenge for the league title has petered out with barely one third of the season gone.

They will, however, qualify for the Champions League last 16 if they win Wednesday's Group E match at Anfield or if Salzburg fail to win at Genk in the other match.

Ancelotti, who was obliged to speak to the media under competition rules, refused to discuss the reports of fines but said his players were determined to turn the corner.

Ancelotti also said that captain Lorenzo Insigne did not travel because of an elbow injury and that midfielder Fabian Ruiz and left back Mario Rui were also doubtful.