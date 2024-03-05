Ancestry reveals Taylor Swift's connection with Emily Dickinson

NBC reports that Taylor Swift has been found to be a distant relative of legendary American poet Emily Dickinson. On March 4, genealogy company Ancestry revealed that Swift is Dickinson's sixth cousin, three times removed. "Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift's 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)." Ancestry statement, via 'TODAY'. "Taylor Swift's ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania."