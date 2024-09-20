Anchor Jared Aarons reads to Live Oak Elementary students in Fallbrook
ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons read to second grade students at Live Oak Elementary as part of the station's Story Time initiative.
One of America’s most acclaimed magazine writers, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, has been placed on leave while a “third-party review” is conducted after Nuzzi disclosed that she “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have once again reunited after being spotted kissing at brunch.
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
The couple stepped out at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles after making their red carpet-debut earlier this month
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
The former first lady posed for the nude photos on her now-husband’s private jet in 2000
Good, and I can't stress this enough, grief.
We nearly missed the royal's latest casual ensemble...
The Rebel Ridge star, who has been in the biz for 54 years, says being a dad is his pride and joy
The 15-year-old daughter of Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. showed off her impressive gymnastics skills in the video
And it's been toppled by a very different series altogether...
The legendary country singer affectionately known as "The Gambler" resided at this suburban Atlanta home from 2019 until his death in 2020.
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
The claim originated on a satirical website. There's no credible evidence the pop star's presidential pick had any effect on her endorsement deal.
May 31, 1998: The day Geri left the Spice Girls.
While on a date night with her fiancé, Lady Gaga stepped out in a 'Joker'-inspired T-shirt and a pair of her favorite platform boots from Pleaser.
Sumptuous, sexy, and sheer.
Cosmopolitan UK sat down with Karoline Vitto to chat with the designer ahead of showing her SS25 collection for her eponymous label during London Fashion Week.
Royal relations have reached a fresh nadir, with the sending of birthday wishes to Prince Harry by King Charles and Prince William’s offices on Sunday revealed to be a triumph of performative style over meaningful substance.The clearest evidence of this is that none of the senior royals have any plans to meet with Prince Harry when he comes to the U.K. later this month and, furthermore, have no plans to do so in the short to medium term, well-placed sources have told The Daily Beast.Harry is not