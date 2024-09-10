Ancient Egyptian fort that guarded kingdom against mysterious ‘sea peoples’ uncovered

Archaeologists have uncovered a 3,000-year-old fort that defended the ancient kingdom against the invading “sea peoples” tribes from near the eastern Mediterranean.

Researchers uncovered a series of mudbrick building ruins in northwestern Egypt, including remains of military barracks for soldiers and storage rooms for weapons, food, and provisions from the New Kingdom era spanning 1550BC to 1070BC.

They also found several artefacts and personal items belonging to Egyptian soldiers stationed at the Tell Al-Abqain site on the Nile’s Western Delta.

Previous research has hinted that the collapse of several dominant civilisations around 1200BC could be partly attributed to naval raids by the so-called sea peoples, whose exact origins still remain unclear.

The tribe coalition is thought to have managed to settle in a small section of the Mediterranean after its first wave of invasions in northern Egypt.

Ancient Egyptian architectural units uncovered at Tell Al-Abqain site (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Now, the latest findings seems to confirm the historical importance of forts in northern Egypt guarding the ancient kingdom from invasions by Libyan tribes and the sea peoples.

These buildings were meticulously designed, divided into two identical groups separated by a narrow passage, highlighting the ingenuity of ancient Egyptian engineers, researchers say.

Some parts of these forts served as storerooms to provide daily provisions for soldiers and contained large individual granaries.

These building units were found to contain substantial fragments of broken pottery with remains of fish and animal bones.

Some sections served as storerooms to provide provisions for ancient Egyptian soldiers (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Archaeologists also found cylindrical pottery ovens used for cooking at the site.

The artefacts unearthed in the recent dig reveal insights about the daily lives, religious beliefs, and military activities of the fort’s occupants, which mainly included soldiers.

Bronze sword of King Ramesses II (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Among other major finds at the site was also a long bronze sword decorated with the cartouche of King Ramesses II.

There were also two limestone blocks unearthed at the site.

One was inscribed with hieroglyphics detailing the titles of King Ramesses II, and the other belonging to an official named “Bay”.

Personal adornment found at site (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Researchers also found weapons used in battle, hunting tools, personal adornments, and hygiene items such as ivory kohl applicators, carnelian and faience beads, scarabs, and protective amulets.

A burial of a cow was also uncovered, which scientists suspect symbolised strength, abundance, and prosperity.

Scarabs unearthed at archaeological site (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Excavations also uncovered a scarab engraved with “Amun – Lord of the Sky” topped by a lotus flower.

Another scarab bearing an image of the deity “Ptah” was also found along with half of a bronze ring, two necklaces made of faience, and carnelian shaped like pomegranate blossoms.