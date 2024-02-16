Ancient lizard ‘fossil’ was painted onto rock in historic hoax

Discovered in the Italian Alps, Tridentinosaurus antiquus was the only animal fossil ever found in the region - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK

A 280 million-year-old lizard fossil with preserved skin is a hoax that was painted onto a rock in an historic forgery, scientists have found.

Discovered in the Italian Alps in the 1930s, Tridentinosaurus antiquus was the only animal fossil ever found in the region and appeared to be complete with soft tissues.

It was thought to be a type of animal called a protorosaur – a very early relative of birds, crocodiles and dinosaurs. Scientists hoped that it could fill in missing pieces of reptile evolution.

However, new research has shown that the fossil is mostly just black paint on a carved lizard-shaped rock surface.

Prof Evelyn Kustatscher, curator at the Museum of Nature South Tyrol, said: “The peculiar preservation of Tridentinosaurus had puzzled experts for decades. Now, it all makes sense.

“What was described as carbonised skin, is just paint.”

The discovery was made using microscopic analysis by experts at the University of Cork in Ireland.

Preliminary investigations using UV photography showed that the entirety of the specimen was treated with some sort of coating material.

The team were initially hopeful that the coating was a type of varnish or lacquer applied to preserve the fossil, and that beneath that layer, the soft tissue would still be in good condition.

However when they looked further down, they discovered that the body outline of Tridentinosaurus antiquus was artificially created, and painted on top.

There is some evidence of real hindlimbs and scales. However they are not well preserved enough to reveal what Tridentinosaurus actually was, or to place it in the paleontological record.

Dr Valentina Rossi of University College Cork, Ireland, who carried out a detailed study of the remains said: “Fossil soft tissues are rare, but when found in a fossil they can reveal important biological information, for instance, the external colouration, internal anatomy and physiology.

“The specimen was considered important because it was thought to be the most complete fossil found of this region of Italy where only fossil trackways and plants are usually found as fossils.

“Our new study however demonstrated that the most striking attribute of the specimens – the presence of carbonised skin – is (unfortunately) black paint.

“So, we can’t use this specimen to understand reptile evolution because it is not complete, only a few bones and tiny scales are preserved.”

Dr Marc Jones, the Natural History Museum’s Curator of Fossil Reptiles, added: “This study highlights the importance of modern imaging techniques for carefully verifying apparent soft tissue remains in historical specimens.’

The research was published in the Paleontology journal.