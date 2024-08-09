Ancient Montenegro town that featured in James Bond struggles amid tourist influx

Cruise ship docks at the city port in Kotor, Montenegro on August 7 (REUTERS)

An ancient town in Montenegro is grappling with an influx of tourists that threaten to overwhelm its narrow streets and delicate ecosystem.

Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which featured in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, has seen a steady rise in cruise ship arrivals over the past decade, with about 500 expected this year.

On Wednesday, four cruise ships docked bringing around 5,000 visitors to the town of 23,000 residents.

The surge in tourism, which accounts for roughly a quarter of Montenegro's economic output, is causing significant strain on the town's infrastructure.

Jovan Ristic, director of the local tourist organisation, supports an increase in the current one euro (87p) fee charged to cruise ship visitors.

"The life of our neighbours is becoming increasingly difficult during the tourist season," he said.

Environmental concerns are also mounting.

Milica Mandic, a scientific advisor at Montenegro's Institute of Marine Biology, warned that "such a number of cruisers requires a study to determine the maximum environmental load."

Kotor's struggles mirror those of other popular European destinations.

A series of protests against excessive tourism has erupted in leading European destinations this year, including Venice in Italy, Barcelona in Spain and Santorini in Greece.

Local people say too many visitors drive up housing costs, pricing residents out of the market, and cause congestion and other environmental problems.

Venice recently introduced a five euro (£4.35) charge for day-trippers on busy days, while Dubrovnik in Croatia has capped cruise visitors at 4,000 at any given time.

As tourism continues to boom, Kotor faces the challenge of balancing economic benefits with preserving its historic charm and natural beauty.