Ancient Roman gold coin unearthed in Alderney dig

Archaeologists carrying out a dig at a Roman site in Alderney have discovered an ancient gold coin.

The coin dates back to the late 4th Century when Valens was emperor, experts said.

The Romans came along after the Iron Age, with numerous examples of Roman pottery and human and animal bones from that era also unearthed.

States archaeologist Phil de Jersey said the coin was helpful in pinning down the date when the Romans occupied the site.

The coin was unearthed by Dig Alderney as part of an excavation of the western end of Longis Common.

The dig also includes an Iron Age site.

Mr de Jersey said the relic was "a coin of Valens, who was an emperor towards the end of the 4th Century AD".

"It's all adding to the picture of the intensive Roman settlement that was here," he added.

The Iron Age specialist said he hoped now to be able to continue the dig to go beyond the Roman settlement and find evidence of settlers from the Iron Age on the site.

He said they had so far uncovered evidence of what looked like an Iron Age burial found nearby.

An Iron Age site was previously discovered during construction of the golf course in the 1960s.

A large amount of pottery was found which is now on display in Alderney Museum.

Former Guernsey Museums director Dr Jason Monaghan said they wanted to explore beyond their original trenches to try to establish the size of the Roman building on site, and what its function was.

He said they also hoped to find more Frankish material as this was a period of Channel Island history they knew very little about.

The excavations continue until Friday 24 May.

The excavations continue until Friday 24 May.

