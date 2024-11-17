‘Like Ancient Rome’: CNN Panel Mocks Trump’s UFC Outing With ‘Gladiator’ Cabinet Picks

Panelists on CNN’s Inside Politics compared Donald Trump to tyrannical Roman emperor Julius Caesar after he attended a UFC event in New York last night.

The panelists mocked Trump’s attendance at the event which saw the president-elect dance to Village People’s “YMCA” while being accompanied by the likes of Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and UFC president Dana White.

“I think it’s interesting to me that he brought Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr to the UFC event last night,” New York Times podcast host Astead Herndon said. “He is very frankly, giving the supporter base permission structure, and he’s made these folks stars over the course of this campaign.”

NEW: "It really looks like ancient Rome." Several of Trump's most criticized new Cabinet picks joined him on a victorious outing to a UFC fight Saturday night. @asteadWH @MarcACaputo & @meridithmcgraw sound off with @mkraju on the MAGA-fication of Trump's team. #InsidePolitics pic.twitter.com/qXR55udTBg — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) November 17, 2024

Bulwark’s national political reporter Marc Caputo said the event had the touch of “ancient Rome,” a time when enslaved men would fight wild animals in front of wealthy spectators for entertainment purposes.

“There’s some sort of conquering Republican Caesar who’s going into the Coliseum,” Caputo said. “Everyone’s cheering, and he’s got his political gladiators with him.”

“That appearance isn’t just about him enjoying the applause. He’s sending a message to the Senate: not only ‘are you entertained’ but ‘these are my people, are you willing to fight? Because here’s who I am.’”

Others seen alongside the president-elect included Trump’s son Don Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

During the event, Donald Trump was greeted by heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who handed the president-elect his title. Fans chanted “USA” on repeat while Trump waved his fists.